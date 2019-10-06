The drive to play college softball finally paid off for Albany’s Abbie Spring.
Spring, who has played multiple positions during her time at Albany, recently committed to LSU Eunice.
“It’s a dream come true, I would say,” Spring said. “I was hoping I would get the chance to be a college softball player. I’ve worked so hard, and I’m so glad that I’ve gotten this opportunity. I’m so happy.”
Spring, who was an All-District 7-3A selection as an infielder last season, recently attended a camp at LSU Eunice, which gave the coaching staff its first in-person look at Spring.
“I went out there for a Friday night hitting camp, and I think that I did great,” Spring said. “I hit very well. They told me (I did) a good job on a lot of the things I did, and we kind of got to know each other.
"So then, I went back on that Saturday for the actual day camp, and I did (well) at that as well," Spring said. "I felt great about it when I left. I loved the coaches. They gave me really encouraging words, and they helped we out a lot, and I felt like I performed really good.”
Spring went back for a visit to campus, and coach Meghan Collins called to offer her a scholarship Tuesday.
Spring, who was also an honorable mention All-Parish selection last season, said she’ll likely be utilized as a utility player, playing either second base or in the outfield at LSU Eunice after playing in the outfield as a freshman and shortstop the past two seasons at Albany.
She said she’ll move to second base for the Lady Hornets in 2020 with Madison Knight moving to catcher.
“It makes me feel good,” Spring said of her versatility. “But if we’re being honest, I’m just excited that I get the opportunity to play. Wherever they need me to, I will, because I know that if I work hard enough, then I’ll be able to do it and succeed in that position.”
Albany coach David Knight also praised Spring’s willingness to change positions, noting she also played third base for a time at Albany and outfield for Knight’s travel team. That selflessness is a trait he said will help her in college.
“It’s really exciting when you want to play, and then you get that call, so I’m happy for her,” Knight said. “She works hard, and I hope when she goes over there she’ll keep being open-minded, because that’s a strong feature for her, and she’ll do fine.
“She is a really, really good outfielder,” Knight continued. “I mean, she’s fast. She tracks the ball real well. She sees the ball real well in the outfield.”
LSU Eunice is the defending NJCAA Division II national champion and longtime coach Andy Lee left at the end of last season to take over at Northwest Florida State College. That coaching change didn’t deter Spring, who said she’s looking forward to playing for Collins and assistant coach Kirstyn Joiner.
“I’ve heard such good things about both of them and their past jobs coaching, but the championship culture at LSU-E is outstanding,” Spring said. “They have an amazing program, and I’m so honored to be a part of that next year.”
Spring said she plans on officially signing with the Lady Tigers in November.
“We’ve been talking for a about a month now, and I feel like that’s the place that I need to be,” Spring said. “It’s a good fit for me.
“The atmosphere, the coaches, they’re all awesome up there. I feel right at home and I fit in. The players are all awesome. They made me feel at home with everything I did up there when I went for my visit. I like the small community – nothing to big. It just feels like Albany.”
