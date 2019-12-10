The significance of signing day wasn’t lost on Albany softball coach David Knight, who had three seniors sign with colleges at the school on Friday.
“It’s an exciting day,” he said after Madison Knight signed with Williams Baptist University, Abbie Spring with LSU Eunice and Brittney Turner with Nicholls State. “It’s something to be proud of. Albany … they said they’ve only had a couple girls ever to sign, but never multiple ones, and to have three in one season, that’s a big deal.”
At the same time, Knight issued a challenge of sorts to his senior class.
Turner, who was a first-team All-District, second-team All-Parish performer and an honorable mention All-State selection at pitcher as a junior, signed with Nicholls after not playing competitive travel ball during the summer before her junior year. Still, things worked out for her.
“Taking the time off was beneficial to me to kind of figure out how much I actually love the game,” Turner said. “It was a chance for me to step back and understand my own feelings about the game and why I was playing and things like that. It was good for me in that way, but the bad part was having to re-establish those relationships with coaches and figure out the path I wanted to take.”
She’s also pleased she got to share signing day with Madison Knight and Spring.
“Our class is very close-knit,” Turner said. “We’ve always kind of stuck together on the field, and even though we’re to obviously different colleges … we really depend on one another during the games, so it’s really special to see all of us playing somewhere in the end to continue that love for the game we have.”
Madison Knight, who was a first-team All-District 7-3A selection as an infielder as a junior, will be heading to Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, Ark., which is just over six hours from Albany.
“Even though it’s a small town that I’m going to, I’m still going to be able to get away from everything around here and be able to get out of my comfort zone and have a new experience and start something new,” Knight said. “I’m not ready to leave my family and my friends, but I am excited for the next chapter of my life.”
Madison Knight said the atmosphere at Williams Baptist was the biggest selling point in deciding to attend the school.
“They have a big family aspect over at Williams Baptist University,” Madison Knight said. “They’re very close to each other and they have a major Christian aspect as well, which really stuck out to me, because I’m a big Christian myself. And then their softball program is just wonderful over there. The coaches are fantastic, and I just fell in love with the campus, and the girls on the softball team just made it even better.”
Like Madison Knight, Spring, who was an All-District 7-3A selection as an infielder last season, said she was sold on the atmosphere at LSU Eunice.
“It was just a small, country atmosphere like home,” Spring said. “It just felt comfortable, and I felt like I fit in really good over there with everybody.”
Spring also weighed in on Albany having three signees from the same class.
“I think it’s good for the program, and it tells a lot about Albany,” Spring said. “We’ve all worked so hard to get to where we are now, and now we’re all officially (signed), and that’s an accomplishment for Albany softball that we can all be there and we all play for each other and we back each other up.”
While David Knight was happy for his seniors, he’s also hoping signing day will help springboard the team into the season and get the team on track.
“I think they kind of sat back on their laurels in the fall a little bit because they all were already signed and they felt like their journey was over,” he said. “We’ve had better falls in the past. This is probably one of the hardest-working groups I’ve ever coached. I don’t know if I’m just expecting more out of them because now they’re seniors or if I’m expecting more since I’ve coached some of them since they were eight years old. I felt like they didn’t have the fall I thought they would have as seniors.”
The Lady Hornets’ season has ended with heartbreaking losses in the regional round of the playoffs the past two seasons, something Knight is hoping to remedy, and he knows he’ll need that core senior group to do so.
“They know that if they don’t get it together, they’re not going to where they want to do,” David Knight said. “I know they have the mental and the physical ability to do this, and I’m just hoping that they put it all together this year and get over that hump."
Though she knows it won’t be easy, Spring is confident the team can do just that.
“I feel like we’re going to have to work harder than we have before, but if we’re going to do anything, it’s going to be this year, especially with the team we have,” she said. “We’re all bonded really close, and it’s a really big accomplishment … for all of us. We’re definitely going to work harder than we ever have. Even though it’s already done and we’re already signed, we’re still going to have to keep working and pushing to get to Sulphur at the end of the season.”
