The Albany softball team is off to a 2-0 start to begin the season thanks to some solid pitching and timely hitting.
The Lady Hornets picked up a pair of 10-0 wins, one Thursday against St. Thomas Aquinas and another Wednesday against Mount Hermon.
Against St. Thomas, Brittney Turner hurled a complete-game, two-hitter with seven strikeouts.
In the Mount Hermon game, Turner, Annalea Giamalva and Brilee Ford combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Abbie Spring had a three-run home run as part of a four-run third inning.
ALBANY 10, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 0
The Lady Hornets backed Turner with a pair of four-run innings, including the fifth, which ended the game early on the mercy rule.
Albany had 13 hits, with Madison Knight going 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, Annalea Giamalva going 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, Camdyn Cooper going 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs and Abbie Spring going 2-for-3 with a run.
ALBANY 10, MOUNT HERMON 0
Albany led 6-0 after three innings and put the game away with a four-run fifth, capped by a two-run double from Madison Knight, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run.
Spring went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs, and Giamalva and Turner each went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
