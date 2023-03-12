The Albany softball team moved to 8-0 on the season, going 3-0 in the Sumner Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Hornets defeated Fontainebleau 3-0 and Loranger 12-0 on Saturday and outlasted Chalmette 17-10 Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Albany softball team moved to 8-0 on the season, going 3-0 in the Sumner Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Hornets defeated Fontainebleau 3-0 and Loranger 12-0 on Saturday and outlasted Chalmette 17-10 Friday.
In a non-tournament game, Albany defeated Covington 14-4 on Thursday.
ALBANY 12, LORANGER 0
Brilee Ford hurled a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and Taylor Williams hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game.
The Hornets led 2-0 after three innings and broke the game open with a seven-run third.
Camdyn Cooper went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI as Albany had seven hits.
ALBANY 3, FONTAINEBLEAU 0
Ford and Emma Rogers combined on a six-hitter while striking out five.
Ford singled Lilly Arabie in the third and had a two-run double in the fifth after Cooper and Griffith singled.
Ford was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Rogers gave up four hits, a walk and struck out three in five innings, while Ford gave up two hits and struck out two in two innings of relief.
ALBANY 17, CHALMETTE 10
The Lady Hornets snapped a 9-9 tie with a run in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Albany had 20 hits, with Cooper, Griffith, Ford and Williams each collecting three. Rogers had two hits and four RBIs, while Jenna Chauvin and Emma McWilliams each had two hits.
Ford gave up nine hits, seven runs, a walk and struck out one in two innings, while Rogers gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and struck out one in four innings of relief.
ALBANY 14, COVINGTON 4
Ford went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs, and Albany scored 11 runs over the final two innings.
Albany got single runs in the first, second and third innings, and Ford had a solo home run and a two-run double in a six-run fifth for a 9-0 lead.
Covington got four runs in the top of the sixth before Albany put the game away with five runs in the bottom on three walks, an error, a run-scoring single by Sydni Griffith and a three-run double from Ford.
Griffith went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, Chauvin was 2-for-4 with an RBI and McWilliams went 2-for-3 with two runs with an RBI.
Rogers gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and struck out four in five innings, while Ford pitched a clean inning in relief.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.