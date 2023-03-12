Albany High logo
The Albany softball team moved to 8-0 on the season, going 3-0 in the Sumner Tournament over the weekend.

The Lady Hornets defeated Fontainebleau 3-0 and Loranger 12-0 on Saturday and outlasted Chalmette 17-10 Friday.

