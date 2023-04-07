Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Albany scored in every inning to spark a 14-4 win over Springfield on Thursday at Albany.
Sydni Griffith scored on a steal of home after getting a single with one out in the first inning and singled in a run in the second before Brilee Ford’s two-run home run pushed the lead to 4-0 in the second inning.
Springfield got all of its runs in the third after Berkley Mitchel led off with a walk, Halie Williams got a one-out single, and Alayna Edwards was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Bailey Taylor reached on an error in right field which cleared the bases, cutting the lead to 4-3.
Albany padded the lead in the bottom of the bottom of the third as Emma Rogers singled and Katie Landry doubled to open the inning. Rogers scored on a passed ball for a 5-3 lead, and Landry scored on Lily Arabie’ sacrifice bunt, making the score 6-3.
Camdyn Cooper doubled to lead off the fourth, and Griffith had a bunt single to score Cooper. Griffith later scored on a steal of home, and Rogers had a two-run double after Ford walked and Taylor Williams singled, making the score 10-3.
Landry and Madison Clemente had singles to drive in another run for an 11-3 advantage.
Sydney Kinchen was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth, and Williams’ sacrifice bunt moved her to second. Edwards singled to put runners at first and third and Kinchen scored on a play when Edwards was picked off at first.
Ford walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth, and Williams and Rogers had consecutive doubles to make the score 13-4, and Rogers scored on an error to end the game.
Cooper went 2-for-4 with a run, Griffith was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Ford was 1-for-1 with three runs and two RBIs, Williams went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Rogers was 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, Landry went 2-for-3 with a run and Arabie had two RBIs.
Edwards went 2-for-2 with a run to lead Springfield.
Ford gave up four hits, a walk and struck out seven in five innings to get the win.
Mitchell, Williams and Maddie Ridgedell combined to give up 16 hits, 14 runs and one strikeout with six walks in four innings.
