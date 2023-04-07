Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.