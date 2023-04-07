AHS vs SHS Softball Sydni Griffith

Sydni Griffith slides into home to score on a steal

Albany scored in every inning to spark a 14-4 win over Springfield on Thursday at Albany.

Sydni Griffith scored on a steal of home after getting a single with one out in the first inning and singled in a run in the second before Brilee Ford’s two-run home run pushed the lead to 4-0 in the second inning.

AHS vs SHS Softball Brilee Ford

Albany's Brilee Ford (1) connects for a home run against Springfield.
AHS vs SHS Softball Halie Williams

Springfield's Halie Williams (17) delivers against Albany.

