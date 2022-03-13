Brilee Ford struck out 10 while giving up five hits in a 12-0 win over Kenner Discovery and combined with Emma Rogers on a four-hitter in a 12-2 win over Pope John Paul II as part of the Sumner Tournament over the weekend.
ALBANY 12, KENNER DISCOVERY 0
Albany scored in every inning but the second and put the game away with a six-run sixth.
Madison Clemente was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, and Rogers was 3-for-4 with an RBI as Albany had 17 hits. Camdyn Cooper, Sydni Griffith, Ford and Lily Arabie each had two hits.
Ford walked one in six innings to get the win.
ALBANY 12, POPE JOHN PAUL II 2
Ford gave up one hit, a walk and struck out seven in three innings, while Rogers gave up three hits, two runs, a walk and struck out two in two innings of relief.
Cooper went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, while Jenna Chauvin was 2-for-3 with a run, Clemente went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs and Erica O’Neal 2-for-3 with a run as Albany collected 13 hits.
Ford had a two-run home run in the first inning.
