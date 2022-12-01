Albany softball players Camdyn Cooper and Brilee Ford are getting the chance to continue their playing careers after recently signing with colleges, and both are making a dream become a reality.
“I’ve always dreamed about playing in college and just playing at the next level,” said Cooper, who signed with Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Miss. “I’m super excited because I never really knew what was going to happen, and then I went up there and went on a visit, and I fell in love with it.”
Ford, meanwhile, signed with McNeese State in Lake Charles.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to grow up and play the sport that I’ve loved, so I’m really blessed to have this opportunity to go play at the next level,” Ford said.
Albany softball coach Brian Ford, who is also Brilee Ford’s father, said it was a big day for the Lady Hornet program as well as Itawamba and McNeese.
“Both great girls, great players going to two good programs,” he said. “Both programs are lucky to have these two kids.”
Brilee Ford said McNeese learned of her after attending camps at the school, which led to an offer during her junior year.
“I loved it there, so whenever they gave me an opportunity, I took it,” she said, noting she loved the campus and the people she met while there. “The people there are absolutely amazing, and the coaches and the players, it all just felt right to be there.”
As a dad, Brian Ford said McNeese also checked off some boxes for him.
“I like McNeese. It’s not too far away from home. Of course, she wants to be far. We don’t want to let her go 10 minutes,” he said with a laugh. “I think it’s a good mutual decision. She’s not too far that we can’t reach out and grab her if we need to.”
Cooper said Itawamba coach Kelly Beth Ernest saw her playing tournament ball. The two eventually talked, leading to a visit to campus for Cooper, who said she liked what she saw.
“I liked how small everything was (and) how everything was close together,” Cooper said. “It wasn’t real big. I got to know a lot of the girls there. They gave me a good offer, and I fell in love with the coach. I love her. She’s got so much energy. She’s so positive about everything.”
Another selling point is that Itawamba will be doing a stadium renovation after the coming season.
Cooper said she was also Ernest’s first recruit after she took over the program earlier this year.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “When she told me that, I was like, ‘For real?’”
Brilee Ford earned first-team all-district and All-Parish honors as a pitcher as a junior, but she said she signed as an infielder.
“It was really important to me to go do something that I like to do,” Brilee Ford said. “Hitting and fielding was always a big part of that, especially in looking ito colleges that I was looking forward to going to. I was really blessed and happy to fulfill … being able to play infield and being able to hit.”
“They love the way I play,” Brilee Ford said of what stood out about her game to the McNeese coaches. “I bring the energy to the team. I’m always high energy, yelling, doing everything I can to be in the game – being involved with other people, bringing joy to other people and bringing joy into the practices and games and just being another light of the team.”
Brilee Ford know she’ll have to work for playing time.
“That’s definitely something you have to work for at the next level,” she said. “It’s not given to you. You have to go there and earn your spot, for sure.”
“Going into the next level, I definitely expect to see better competition, but I also expect myself to work harder and hold myself to the higher standards, which the coaches hold me to,” she continued.
As a junior, Cooper was a first-team all-district infielder, and Ernest liked that she plays multiple positions and her knowledge of the game. Cooper played second and shortstop as well as catcher as a sophomore. She’s also played third base with her tournament ball team.
“It just opens up a lot of different spots,” Cooper said. “Wherever they need me, I’m there.”
“It’s a smaller school,” Cooper continued. “That’s what I really wanted, so I could actually play, so I think I have a good chance of just going in there and just showing them what I can do.”
Brian Ford is expecting Cooper to improve her game in college.
“I think she’s a very good infielder that will take it to the next level, and with the help of the college program, will get her to that level pretty quickly,” Brian Ford said.
