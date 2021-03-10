ALBANY – It was a different type of game for Brilee Ford and her Albany teammates.
Ford had 11 strikeouts and broke up a no-hitter by False River’s Jenna Parks with a two-out double in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Lady Hornets dropped an 11-1 decision to the Lady Gators on Wednesday at Albany High.
“We’re learning,” Albany coach Brian Ford said after his young team dropped to 1-1 after committing eight errors in the game. “We need our other girls to step up and make the plays, so yeah, growing pains are hurting.”
False River snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run third inning as Hailey Sparks got a two-out single and scored on a dropped fly ball to center field. Jordan Dauthiher tripled to knock in a run, and the Lady Gators added another run on a passed ball.
“We’ve got to be able to finish innings,” Brian Ford said. “We’ve got to be able to make those routine plays. If you can’t make routine plays, it’s hard to get them out.”
Albany got two runners on via walks in the bottom of the third but couldn’t score.
In the top of the fourth, Parks led off with a double past shortstop and later scored on Kinsley Seneca’s sacrifice bunt for a 5-1 lead. After Maliyah Stewart legged out a single, Analese Reed reached on an error to score another run.
Albany grounded into a double play to end the fourth inning, and False River added two runs in the top of the fifth on two errors, a hit batter and a bunt single by Seneca for an 8-1 lead.
Parks, who walked four with nine strikeouts, struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Dauthiher and Hanna Schnaider knocked in runs in the top of the sixth as the Lady Gators collected three hits during the three-run inning.
“The curveball was definitely for sure working,” Brilee Ford said after allowing eight hits with no walks. “It was hard to throw some pitches because they were on the plate, but it happens. It’s what they’re told to do, so you can’t really get mad at it.”
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Brilee Ford doubled to center field and stole third, but Parks got a strikeout to end the game.
False River got a run in the top of the first after Sparks reached on an error at shortstop to lead off the game and later scored on Dauthiher’s sacrifice fly.
Albany tied it in the bottom of the inning as Sydni Griffith reached on an error and scored on Brilee Ford’s sacrifice fly to left field.
“The simple plays have to be made,” Brilee Ford said. “You can’t get down on them. You’ve just got to keep having a good energy. Hopefully the plays will come around. We’re still working. We’re a young team. We’ll come around eventually.”
