All nine of Livingston Parish’s softball teams made the postseason, and coaches for teams seeded highest in the group aren’t really focused on where they’re sitting now.
It’s where they end up that matters most.
Doyle in Class 2A and Holden in Class B picked up No. 2 seeds when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released playoff brackets Friday.
Doyle, which won the District 10-2A title, will host No. 31 Oakdale at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Hammond America Sportsplex.
“I don’t think it really matters first, second, whatever,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said. “You’ve still got to face the best at some point, so it’s getting there. I think our road is just as hard as it would be if we were No. 1. The third round is going to be the most difficult. Just getting to the tournament is the goal, so we’ll see.”
Also in Class 2A, No. 12 French Settlement hosts No. 21 Delcambre at 6 p.m. Monday, while No. 17 Springfield travels to face No. 16 Avoyelles Public Charter at Holy Savior Menard at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
In Class 5A, No. 4 Walker, the District 4-5A champion, hosts No. 29 Southside at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while No. 24 Denham Springs travels to face No. 9 Natchitoches Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Northwestern State University.
Also, No. 11 Live Oak hosts No. 22 Zachary at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
“It’s no different than if we didn’t know them at all,” Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said of playing a District 4-5A foe in the playoffs. “We don’t have the luxury of being picky or choosy. We’re just happy to be a part of the playoffs this year. I know I’m excited it being my first go-round of it, and our team’s excited just to play. Who it is at this point, I don’t think matters in any degree. It’s like survive and advance is kind of the motto of the playoffs for us.”
Prescott said it’s a plus for her team to start the postseason at home.
“I just like it for the program and for the school,” she said. “I appreciate being able to play at home, one, because we’re blessed with a beautiful ballpark, but two, it’s just good for our community. It gives them more opportunity to come out and see what has been built but also contribute to just being a part of the program. Any time you get a home game, that’s what you’re excited about is bringing the community together, so if this is just another opportunity to do that, we’re excited to do it.”
Meanwhile, Holden, which won the District 8-B championship, got a bye into the regional round and will host the winner of No. 15 Elizabeth and No. 18 Negreet.
“A No. 1 seed is nice, but at the end of the day, you still have to show up and you have to take it a game at a time, and you’ve got to beat everybody, so it doesn’t matter if you’re ranked No. 1, 2, or 20,” Holden coach Linzey Bowers said. “If you’re in, you’re in, and that’s all that matters. At the end of the day, the numbers really don’t mean anything.
“Byes are good,” Bowers said. “The schedule this year looks a little jam packed. A lot of teams are going to have to play three games in a week to make it to the state tournament, so by having that first-round bye, it gives us a little bit of time to prepare for specific opponents and have some practice time and work around the weather.”
Also in Class B, No. 24 Maurepas travels to face No. 9 Anacoco at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
In Class 3A, No. 20 Albany travels to face No. 13 Union Parish at 2 p.m. Monday.
