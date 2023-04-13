For all nine Livingston Parish softball teams, the playoffs are here.
Every school in the parish was part of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s playoff bracket, which was released Thursday. On top of that, six teams have byes in the first round.
“It really does kind of speak to the way that softball has progressed and the … coaches that are being hired now are quality coaches,” Denham Springs High coach Leslie Marien said. “We have so many kids in the parish, so it’s really unique. That’s a testament to all the coaches and obviously the players, too, but we’ve got a good group of coaches in our parish for sure.”
Holden, the five-time defending Class B state champion, is the parish’s highest-seeded team at No. 1 in the Division V non-select bracket and gets a bye.
Meanwhile, Live Oak is No. 2 in the Division I non-select bracket, while Walker is No. 6, with both teams getting byes.
Also receiving byes in the first round are Albany (No. 2 in Division II non-select), Doyle (No. 3 in Division III non-select) and French Settlement (No. 4 in Division IV non-select).
Denham Springs earned the No. 21 seed in the Division I non-select bracket and travels to play No. 12 Sulphur on Monday at 4 p.m. at Frasch Park, site of the state tournament, which will be held April 28-29.
Elsewhere in Division III non-select, No. 18 Springfield travels to face No. 15 Mamou at 5 p.m. Monday.
“That’s one of the goals is playoffs for sure,” Springfield coach Ashley Ledet said. “It’s an accomplishment that you achieve, and then you look on to the next one.”
In Division V non-select, No. 20 Maurepas travels to No. 13 Saline at 5 p.m. Friday with the Lady Wolves’ roster featuring no seniors and 11 total players.
“I’m proud of where we finished up, up I thought we could have gotten a little better number (in the seedings), because there were some games that we were perfectly capable of winning, it just wasn’t our day,” Maurepas coach Gabby Felps said. “We’re in, so I’m happy regardless.”
“I told my kids it doesn’t matter what your record was prior to this,” Felps continued. “It’s back to 0-0, so it’s anybody’s game.”
DENHAM SPRINGS AT SULPHUR
The Lady Jackets finished the season at 13-19 without a district win, but Marien said the team’s schedule has helped in preparation for the playoffs.
“It’s obvious how tough our schedule was because when you compare our record to where we ended up ranking, I think we did pretty good, but it’s just our strength of schedule was so tough,” she said.
DSHS is without a pair of injured seniors as pitcher Charity Trahan fouled a ball off her foot, resulting in a fracture, while second baseman Sarah Lewis broke her arm after getting hit by a pitch.
“She was batting .429 whenever she got hurt and was just playing unbelievable defense at second base, so that hurt us,” Marien said of Lewis’ injury. “That’s a big blow when you lose one of your middles. We’ve had kids step up, and that’s what happens on teams, but we’ve had to battle through some stuff, which is nothing unusual. I feel like every year, we’re doing that.”
Denham Springs is hitting .340 as a team heading into the postseason, but Marien said the Lady Jackets need complete efforts to have success in the playoffs.
“All facets of our game have to be on point,” Marien said. “It goes back to what we’ve been talking to our kids about all year. We have to make the routine plays. We make the routine plays, we’re going to be all right. We have to come up with hits in clutch moments, but more so than anything, we’ve got to play sound defense.”
DSHS picked up a 12-0 win over Sulphur as part of the Acadiana Tournament last month.
“They’re a quality team,” Marien said. “If you look at all the wins that they’ve had and teams they beat, I think we had just an exceptionally good game that game. They’re a decent team. They’ve got good pitching, good defense, and I’ve seen the scores they’ve put up against other teams, so I know that they can hit. We played really good defense the day that we played them. They hit some shots, but we were able to run them down or just make good plays on them.”
SPRINGFIELD AT MAMOU
The Lady Bulldogs were 12-15 during the regular season but head into the playoffs with wins over Hammond and St. Michael to snap a three-game skid.
“We’ve talked about that in saying how the games that we’ve played, the schedule that we have, it’s all there in preparation for the playoffs,” Ledet said. “There was definitely a little time there right here at the end where we did drop a few games, and to be able to pick up these last couple of wins, the pieces are starting to fall together right at the right time.”
Mamou is 11-9 but Ledet said she’s more concerned about her team than the opposition.
“I think you kind of have to worry more about you,” she said. “Of course you have to do your scouting report. You have to get to know a little bit about the other team, but at the end of the day, we have to control the controllables, and we want to be in control of our game.”
MAUREPAS AT SALINE
The Lady Wolves are 9-19 on the season but have won four straight heading into the playoffs, and Felps said a lot of the team’s success is coming from confidence.
“The biggest thing that’s been working for us right now is just making sure we compete every single pitch, and if things don’t go our way, we just pick it back up and make sure we talk,” Felps said.
“I always tell them there’s plenty of pitches thrown in a game, so there’s no reason to let one pitch, one hit, one error kind of affect how the game is going to go,” Felps continued.
Saline is 16-9 and Felps said her knowledge of the Lady Bobcats is limited.
“That’s the kicker with B and C is most of the teams that are in our class are three-plus hours away, so I don’t know much about them, but it’s going to be the same thing I addressed the girls (about) last year – mainly just worry about us and what we can do, and we’ll be good if we worry about doing what we need to do.”
