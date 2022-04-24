WALKER – It didn’t take long for the Walker softball team to set the tone in its Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game at against Acadiana at Randy Bradshaw Field on Saturday.
Still, Lady Cats’ pitcher Lainee Bailey was a bit speechless when asked about returning to the state tournament for the first time since her freshman season.
“I don’t have any words for it,” Bailey said after hitting a two-run home run in a three-run first inning and striking out six as No. 3 Walker picked up a 7-3 win over the No. 22 Lady Rams. “We’re ready -- going out with a bang.”
The Lady Cats will face No. 2 St. Amant in the semifinals Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur. The Lady Gators defeated No. 10 Hahnville, 11-2.
St. Amant defeated Walker 2-1 in the semifinals in 2019.
“This year, that was the goal – make it to state, and they worked hard, and they’ve earned every bit of success that they’ve achieved so far,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said.
Walker got rolling in the top of the first inning when Gyvan Hammons led off with a walk and Alayna Daigrepont doubled to left field on a ball that kicked away in the outfield, giving the Lady Cats a quick 1-0 lead.
Bailey followed with a two-run home run to center field for a 3-0 edge.
“I just look for anything over the white, especially in the first inning because I’m one of the first batters,” Bailey said. “I think that that’s very important to have either a run or a base runner to start the whole game for us. I just went out there ready to hit.”
The score remained the same until the third inning when Acadiana got a run. Sophia Romero got a two-out triple and scored on a throwing error on an attempted pickoff at third base.
Kathryn Carrere singled and moved to second before Averie Ashford made a shoestring catch in right field on Madison Lenderman’s fly ball to end the inning.
“It was a huge catch, and I think the defense playing well behind our pitchers gives our pitchers a little breath of fresh air, like ‘hey, if they touch the ball, I can trust my defense to play behind me,’” Westmoreland said.
Walker stranded two in the third after a pair of two-out walks, the Lady Cats padded the lead in the fourth as Alexa Villar singled to right field, moved to second on a passed ball, and Ashford followed with a bunt single just over the head of Acadiana pitcher Kailey Dwyer.
Madelyn Bourgoyne followed with a double to left field to drive in two runs for a 5-1 lead.
“I knew it was a close game, and I knew they needed me to score, so I was really just thinking ‘wait on the ball,’” Bourgoyne said. “I just had to wait on it and drive some runs in.”
Hammons followed with a double to left field and moved to third on the throw, and Bourgoyne was out at the plate. Hammons scored on a passed ball for a 6-1 lead.
“I think the girls did a good job, because they said themselves before the game even started, ‘we’re going to win every inning,’” Westmoreland said.
Ryann Schexnayder had a one-out double in the fifth inning, and Kyra Jones followed with a single to left field, pushing the lead to 7-1.
“We have a lot of girls who swing the bat really, really well, and our philosophy at the plate, it doesn’t really change too, too much, depending on who we play, because they do swing the bat well,” Westmoreland said. “With our two pitchers in the circle, we just preach to them ‘hit your spots, trust your defense’. We tell the defense do the little things right, and it will get the job done.”
Acadiana got two runs in the sixth as Lenderman singled up the middle to lead off, Madeline Bullock drew a one-out walk, and Dwyer followed with an infield bunt single, cutting the lead to 7-2. Courtney Howard’s sacrifice bunt scored the game’s final run.
Bailey gave up six hits in the win.
“I think I did pretty good,” Bailey said of her effort in the circle. “After practice (Friday), I realized that my defense, they really do have my back, and so I went out there today knowing that they’re here for the same reason I am.”
