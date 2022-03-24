DENHAM SPRINGS – The Walker softball team won its 10th straight game Wednesday, and the approach during that run hasn’t been complicated.
Of course, when the Lady Cats get a game like Lainee Bailey put together against the Lady Jackets, that doesn’t hurt, either.
Bailey hit two home runs and combined with Ryann Schexnayder on a one-hitter in an 11-1 win over Denham Springs at North Park.
“We keep preaching, ‘show up and play your game’, and they know what that means,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said after her team moved to 18-4 overall and 4-0 in District 4-5A play. “We practice the little things every single day. You show up. You do the little things right, and you take advantage of opportunities when you can.”
Meanwhile, Denham Springs coach Leslie Marien lamented miscues by her team which helped Walker’s cause.
“It’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel all season,” she said after her team fell to 6-14 and 1-3. “It’s just fundamental softball, not making routine plays. We go back to the drawing board all the time with just working on fundamentals, not even situational stuff, just fielding the ball cleanly.”
“I love this group of kids, it’s just we’ve got to step up,” Marien continued. “We’ve got to step up as an entire group because it’s not one player. It’s happening all over the field.”
Walker got going early as Gyvan Hammons led off the game with a walk and scored on Alyana Daigrepont’s double to left field. Bailey reached on an error at short, and courtesy runner Kyla Ashford was out at second on a steal attempt, allowing courtesy runner Averie Ashford to score from third for a 2-0 lead.
“We came out looking for something to drive, and they took advantage of those opportunities,” Westmoreland said.
“Our team feeds off energy, and they do a really good job of bringing it to each game, and when we are hitting really well and we bring that energy scoring runs in the very first inning, it gets them going even more so,” Westmoreland continued.
Caitlin Riche’ doubled and moved to third when Denham Springs center fielder Emma Taucer and right fielder Charity Trahan collided in the outfield, and Schexnayder reached on an error at short to make the score 3-0.
“Any good team is going to capitalize on your mistakes, and they did a great job doing that,” Marien said. “They got a couple of hits that first inning, but really, we should have been out of the inning. Our district is tough. It’s just what it is. It’s great. I’m so happy for everybody, and I’m so proud of the way everybody in our district is playing. That’s exciting for everybody, but when you’re playing a team of that caliber, you just can’t make mistakes on routine plays.”
Denham Springs picked up its lone run in the bottom of the inning after Makinley Harris led off with a walk, moved to second on Sarah Lewis grounder to Bailey and scored when Charleigh Parolli’s pop fly dropped between left fielder Madison Wilcombe and shortstop Madelyn Bourgoyne after some miscommunication.
Walker broke the game open with four runs in the second inning after Bourgoyne and Hammons got consecutive one-out singles and Daigrepont reached on a fielder’s choice after the ball deflected off Lewis’ glove at short to get a runner out at second while scoring a run for a 4-1 lead.
Bailey followed with a two-run home run to left field for a 6-1 advantage.
“I think it made our dugout louder, which we feed off of that,” said Bailey. “It gave us a little cushion to go into the next inning.”
Riche’ singled, Shexnayder walked, and Kara Jones singled up the middle to make the score 7-1.
Alexa Villar legged out a single before Mya Vidrine grounded back to DSHS pitcher Allie Vicknair with the bases loaded to end the inning.
The teams went down in order until Bailey led off the top of the fourth with a solo home run to right-center field to push the lead to 8-1.
“I just went up there looking for anything over the plate just to make adjustments from my first at-bat,” Bailey said.
Denham Springs missed a chance cut into the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Parolli reached on a one-out error, and Sydnee Cambre singled on a hard ground ball to third.
The runners moved up on a wild pitch, but Bailey got a strikeout to end the inning.
“We tried to fight back a little bit, but they’ve got a good pitching staff, and between the two of them that threw tonight, they’re not going to make many mistake pitches,” Marien said. “Of course, they have a great defense behind them. That’s just the way it works sometimes.”
Walker put the game away in the top of the fifth when Bourgoyne got a one-out double to left field and scored when Hammons singled and moved to second on the throw.
With two out, Bailey drew an intentional walk, and Riche’ followed with a two-run double to left-center make the score 11-1.
“We’ve really been focusing on selfless hitting and looking for something to drive,” Westmoreland said.
Shexnayder retired the Lady Jackets in order in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
Bailey gave up one hit and struck out seven in four innings to get the win.
“I started off today not having my best stuff, but I just trusted my defense, and offense helped me have a little confidence up there,” Bailey said.
Vicknair gave up 13 hits and struck out four in five innings to take the loss.
“I think all year long, she’s thrown well enough to keep us in games, but like I said, it’s costly errors on routine stuff,” Marien said. “We’re not talking about ESPN plays, just routine. If we could do that, we would be hard to beat. I think Allie’s done a good job. I think she did a good job tonight with the amount of hitters they have in the lineup. There’s just a lot of those runs that shouldn’t have crossed the plate in the first place.”
