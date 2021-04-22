Walker's Lainee Bailey threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and hit a home run as Walker picked up a 4-0 win over West Ouachita in the regional round of the Class 5A playoffs Wednesday.
No. 4 Walker will host No. 5 Airline at 6 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Kaylie Dowdy got West Ouachita's only hit on a line drive to third base with two out in the seventh inning.
Walker broke through for two runs in the third inning after Gyvan Hammons singled, setting up Alayna Daigrepont's two-run home run.
In the fifth inning, Hammons doubled, paving the way for Bailey's two-run home run to center field for a the final margin.
Hammons and Ryann Schexnayder each had two hits to lead Walker.
Hammonds did double in the 5th but Daigrepont hit the RBI to bring her in which was followed by Bailey’s home run.
Daigrepont was responsible for 3 of the 4 runs of the game.
