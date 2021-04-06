French Settlement scored in every inning to pick up a 17-3 win over Northlake Christian on the road Monday.
The Lady Lions took advantage of three hit batters and got three hits, including a two-run single from Stella Allison and a run-scoring single from Addison McMorris, as part of a four-run first inning.
After Northlake got two runs in the bottom of the inning, FSHS got two runs in the second with two out after Claire Cullen’s single scored a run and she later scored on a passed ball.
Northlake picked up another run in the bottom of the inning, but FSHS got four hits in the third to stretch the lead to 11-3. Brooke Dupuy, Emma Petite and Cullen drove in runs in the fourth as the lead moved to 14-3.
Petite had a run-scoring single as part of a three-run fifth to end the game early.
Dupuy went 3-for-3 with four runs and an RBI to lead FSHS as Cullen, Allison and McMorris also had three hits. Brooke Karpinski and Cullen each scored three runs.
Petite gave up nine hits, three runs and struck out six with no walks in five innings to get the win.
SPRINGFIELD 14, POPE JOHN PAUL II 5
The Lady Bulldogs used a six-run fifth inning to pull away for the win.
Olivia Wall went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs, Crissy Edwards was 3-for-4 with five runs and an RBI and ReNay Edwards was 2-for-5 with two RBIs as Springfield had 11 hits.
Maddie Ridgedell gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and struck out seven in a complete game win.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 5, ALBANY 4
The Lady Falcons got single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring the game-winner on an error in the outfield with two outs after an error and a walk put runners on base.
Addy Douglas had a two-run single in the first to five the Lady Hornets the lead, but STA scratched for three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Brilee Ford singled in a run in the second to tie the game, and Emma Rogers grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run, giving Albany a 4-3 lead in the top of the second. STA tied it in the fourth on a grounder to short.
Camdyn Cooper was 2-for-3 with a run and Ford went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run to lead Albany, which had six hits.
Ford gave up five hits, five runs, six walks and struck out five in the loss.
NORTHSHORE 10, HOLDEN 2
Northshore used scored three runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings, while holding the Lady Rockets to three hits to pick up the win.
Taylor Douglas led off the game with a solo home run for Holden, but Northshore used three hits and a walk to pick up three runs in the third then picked up three runs with two outs in the fourth.
Douglas, who went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, had a run-scoring single in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-2, but Northshore got a two-run home run to highlight at three-run fifth. Northshore got an RBI single in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Gracie Duffy had Holden’s other hit.
Douglas gave up 12 hits, 10 runs, seven walks and struck out five in six innings for the loss.
BASEBALL
HOLDEN 13, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 0
Tyler Thompson, Josh Strother and Brent Cobb combined on a three-hitter while striking out 10 and Holden scored nine runs in the fifth inning to put the game away.
Dylan Bradham had a two-run single and Caden Rivett a two-run double in the Rockets’ big inning.
Hunter Bordelon went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Rivett was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run as Holden had nine hits. Strother, Thompson and Cobb each scored two runs.
Thompson gave up two hits and struck out four in 1.2 innings, while Strother gave up one hit and struck out four in 2.1 innings. Cobb struck out two in an inning. Holden pitchers didn’t give up a walk.
