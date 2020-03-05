Live Oak softball coach Katie Roux came into her first season with an idea of implementing a strict work ethic, a plan to be aggressive at the plate, solid on defense and efficient in the circle.
The result? A 6-1 start for the Lady Eagles who have shown the ability to score runs at a high rate and be competitive enough to push defending Class 5A state champion St. Amant to the limit in a one-run setback.
“I know we expected to play hard,” Roux said. “I know we expect to play as a team and right now that’s what our team’s done. Offensively, we’ve been able to put up runs but mostly it’s because the kids are playing hard, playing the game the right way and taking advantage of running the bases aggressively. We’ve had some young kids step up and play well and that’s a positive for us.”
Live Oak takes a five-game win streak on the road this weekend into the Acadiana High Tournament which will be conducted at the artificial turf Broussard Sports Complex.
The Lady Eagles begin play at 3:30 Friday against traditional power St. Thomas More followed by a doubleheader Saturday, facing Sulphur at 10 a.m. and host Acadiana High at 2 p.m.
“We’re ready to go and compete,” Roux said. “It’s always fun when you play teams that traditionally have had success. It kind of shows you where you line up. I think we’re excited to go out and play another game. Our approach stays the same. It’s good to get on the road, to travel as a team and build those relationships as well.
“We’re ready for the challenge because we know this weekend’s going to be tough. That’s why you play,” Roux said. “You play challenging teams that you’ve got to show up for and compete.”
Live Oak has certainly shown up with a very capable offense that’s already produced six games of 10 runs or more, including four games of 15-plus runs.
By comparison, the Lady Eagles had nine double-figure games of 10-plus runs the entire 2019 season.
Moreover, during last week’s Denham Springs tournament, Live Oak outscored its opponents 60-16.
“It’s just one through nine and kids knowing their roles,” Roux said. “And when they live in those roles, we can put up a lot of runs. That’s what makes a great offense.”
Returning all-district performer junior third baseman Katie Van Der Mark been one of the constants in her team’s offensive explosion, Roux said, but she also indicated freshman catcher Casey Bennett having given the team a power source along with sophomore Emma Brooks and Gracie Bailey being able to drive in runs.
They’ve done so because slap hitters freshman Chloe Magee and sophomore Shaun Leiva have helped set the table and consistently have gotten on base.
“People are stepping up when they need to in order to drive in runs,” Roux said. “It’s a full team effort, one through nine. The roles are either to get on base or to drive in runs.”
The pitching duties have been more of a shared responsibility between senior Sophia Foster, sophomore Emily Dimaio and Kaylee Chandler who have helped Live Oak record one shutout and limited the opposition to one run in two other games.
“We don’t have a (Nos.) 1-2-3, but someone we feel gives us the best chance to win that day,” Roux said. “We’re trying to play matchups and whoever’s going to match up best against whoever we’re playing. Our pitchers have done a good job of competing, going in and throwing strike one, which is what we’ve asked them to do. We want to get ahead and stay ahead.”
The weekend’s tournament serves as the final tune-up for the start of District 4-5A play next week when Live Oak hosts Zachary on March 10 at 5:30 p.m. and travels to Central on March 12 at 5:30 p.m.
“I’m pleased with how our kids are competing, that’s all you can ask them to do,” Roux said. “We’re still getting to know each other. It’s my first year and it’s their first year to play together under me. We’re going to become better the more games we play. We’re excited for the opportunity to compete against a quality opponent. It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing. It’s about us going out and putting our best foot forward.”
