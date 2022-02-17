Kayce Bennett and Raelee Clark each hit two-run home runs as Live Oak pounded out 18 hits in an 18-3 win over Parkview Baptist in three innings at Live Oak on Wednesday.
Live Oak trailed 3-0 but tied the game in the bottom of the first inning as Chloe Magee led off with a single and scored on Shaun Leiva's triple, setting up Bennett's two-run shot to left.
Magee had a two-run double to set up Clark's two-run home run to left as part of a five-run second that pushed the lead to 8-3.
Live Oak put the game away with a 10-run third inning that featured eight hits, including three straight doubles by Magee, Leiva and Clark to end the game.
Magee went 4-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs, Leiva was 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, Clark went 2-for-2 with two runs and four RBIs, Kameron Kent went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Hailey Hughes was 2-for-3 with three runs to lead Live Oak.
Kent gave up four hits, one walk, three runs and struck out two in three innings for the win.
