SPRNGFIELD – When Holden’s softball team got its momentum going against Springfield, it was tough to stop.
The Lady Rockets put together a five-run second inning, fueled by four straight doubles, and finished with a four-run fifth in a 13-0 victory over the Lady Bulldogs at Bulldog Park on Wednesday.
“A lot of the times that we scored, we had two outs on us, so they sure did the job of passing the bat along and just keeping it going,” first-year Holden coach Raven Andrews said after the Lady Rockets got 14 hits and a three-hitter from Taylor Douglas. “We had a lot of big strikeouts, and our defense played solid.”
It's early in the season, but Springfield coach Ashley Ledet is hoping her team can take some lessons away from the game.
“It’s a gauge to see where we’re at and where we need to be,” she said after the Lady Bulldogs dropped to 3-2. “These are the type of teams that we’ll see in Class 2A playoffs if we want to get deep into the playoffs. Those are conversations that I had with the girls both before and after this type of game. I feel like we learned a lot. I honestly was really proud of the girls. I thought they did a good job putting the ball in play, so we learned that we can face a pitcher like Taylor and it not be a strikeout-fest …”
Holden (4-2) got rolling early as Douglas walked to lead off the game, and Gracie Duffy followed with a home run to left field for a 2-0 lead.
“I just went up there looking for my pitch and swung and hit it,” said Duffy, who went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. “Whenever me and Taylor go up there, and we start off the rally, it helps our team get going because they know if we can do it, they can do it.”
After Springfield stranded a runner in the bottom of the first, Holden put together its first offensive surge.
Douglas had a two-run double to left after Lauren Landrum walked to lead off the inning and Raievah Craddock drew a one-out walk for a 4-0 lead.
With two outs, three straight doubles to center by Maddie McDonald, Emma Wilson and Kamrynn Ouber pushed the lead to 7-0, and Ledet replaced Springfield starter Berkley Mitchell with ReNay Edwards, who struck out Hannah Kennedy looking to end the inning.
“My approach was just to go a little bit slower against them but still get it over the plate and do my job,” said ReNay Edwards, who gave up eight hits, six runs and struck out two in 3.1 innings of relief.
Mitchell gave up six hits, seven runs and four walks with no strikeouts in 1.2 innings.
“That was one of those things, pre-game decisions – are you going to start ReNay? Are going to close with her? I think we just kind of wanted to see how our freshman could take us before we got there,” Ledet said. “If you go back in time, you might start a different way, but you don’t get that opportunity, so just make adjustments for the next games.”
Springfield went down in order in the second and both teams stranded a runner in the third.
Holden padded the lead in the third as Duffy led off with a double. McDonald singled and moved to second when a throw to third got away, allowing Duffy to score for an 8-0 lead.
Wilson’s grounder to the pitcher moved McDonald to third, and she scored on Ouber’s grounder to short for a 9-0 advantage.
Wilson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Craddock went 2-for-3 with a run.
Springfield missed a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the fourth when Alayna Edwards led off with a double and moved to third on ReNay Edwards’ sacrifice bunt to Douglas, who struck out Bailey Taylor swinging and got Olivia Wall to ground out to short to end the inning.
“We needed that run,” Ledet said. “I took the bat out of ReNay Edwards’ hands, and I got her to lay down a bunt for me. She’s a great power hitter, too – just to get that runner to third. It was a coaching decision on whether to do the same to Bailey Taylor again, another good power hitter for us. I was just really hoping she could give me a long pop-up or a ball in a gap somewhere. I didn’t want to see how well they could execute a bunt and possibly turn two, so I really was trying to hope I could get a nice hit somewhere to get that run across, or even a passed ball, but we didn’t get any of those either.”
Alayna Edwards, who went 2-for-2 for Springfield also legged out a single in the bottom of the first.
“Our approach at the plate was just to kind of get our bat speed around and try to hit the ball the best we could,” she said. “My approach was just do what I was taught for my team – just hit the ball and get on base and somebody else will score me. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen tonight, but it will happen another night.”
Holden put the game away in the top of the fifth as Olivia Efferson had a one-out single to shortstop, moved to second on Craddock’s grounder to third and scored on Douglas’ single past short.
Duffy singled, and McDonald followed with a two-run triple to right field, pushing the lead to 12-0.
“Rounding first, I knew she was still pretty far out to the fence, so I knew (it was a triple),” said McDonald, who was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs. “I was just going.”
Wilson’s double to right field scored McDonald for the final margin before Ouber grounded to short to end the inning.
Springfield went down in order in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early.
“We had a game last night (a 5-1 win over Catholic-Pointe Coupee), so I knew I just had to come in and give it everything I’ve got,” said Douglas, who struck out five with no walks and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs.
Douglas said pitching with an early lead was a plus.
“It helps a lot,” she said with a laugh. “I know we have a pretty solid defense, so I know that if I do my job and they do theirs, that we’re going to have a good game.”
Andrews tipped her hat to the Lady Rocket defense also.
“Our defense did a really good job of backing (Douglas) up,” Andrews said. “They had base runners on, but we never let them score. Our defense definitely did the work tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.