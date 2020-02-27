Some things are hard to let go, but Doyle softball coach Amanda Decell is hoping the Lady Tigers’ painful exit from the Class 2A state playoffs last season is all the motivation the team needs to get back to the state tournament in Sulphur.
“I wanted it to carry over into the season, honestly,” Decell said of Doyle’s 4-3 loss to Avoyelles Charter in eight innings last season after the Lady Tigers won the Class 2A state title in 2018. “That was one of the things I told them when the game was over. I told them I wanted them to remember how that felt and to not let that happen again.
“I think last year, they expected to be in Sulphur,” Decell said. “I just don’t feel like they thought we would have to earn it, and I want them to remember that. This year, I think we’re using it as motivation, and they want nothing more than to get back to Sulphur.”
Doyle looks to reach that goal with a roster without any seniors but features nine juniors.
“Our juniors are pretty much seniors,” Decell said. “Some of them were out there as eighth-graders. They’re our leaders, and I told them after last season. I said, ‘You are my seniors. You’re my leaders’, and that’s how I see them. The great part about it is that I have them for two years as seniors, so I kind of love it, honestly.”
Junior Marley Olivier, an honorable mention All-State selection last season, returns to lead the pitching corps with Chloe Welda, Rebecka Lovett and Addison Coterno also in the mix in the circle.
“We’re going to have to start Marley most of the time, but I would really love to give her some breaks,” Decell said. “I think that we should have given her more breaks last year. I think we need to focus on keeping her 100% for playoffs and giving her as many breaks as possibly can. Whenever I do think that we feel good, and we can pull her out, I want to pull her out and give her some rest. My hope is that she can throw four solid innings, and then we can make a change and let her rest.”
Seventh-grader Kylee Savant steps in at catcher, while sophomore KK Savant returns at first base. Junior Gracie Taylor is expected to play at second base with Rylee Lambert, last year’s starter, recovering from offseason hip surgery.
Decell is hopeful Lambert will return in March.
Seventh-grader Kassidy Rivero takes over at shortstop, while junior Elise Jones returns at third base and will join the team at the conclusion of basketball season.
“I think we could be really, really good,” Decell said of the team’s defense. “That has been my main goal since the end of last year, and I talked to the juniors about it, and I told them the sooner we can get these 7th-graders in and meshed in with us and comfortable playing with our team, the better we’re going to be. I told them, ‘Ya’ll are only going to be as good as they are, so you better make sure they’re good, and make sure they’re good fast.’” They’ve done a good job of that. They’ve welcomed them in. They get along good with them. … I think it could be a really good thing.”
In the outfield, junior Madison Diaville moves to left field from catcher, while Coterno is the projected starter in center field. Welda, seventh-grader Bailey Mclin and Taylor could see time in right.
“It’s going to be hard to replace Sydney (Taylor) in centerfield,” Decell said. “That’s going to be hard to do, but Addison’s going to be very, very good. I’m really confident with her being in centerfield. The only thing is going to be her being new and being a freshman, is she going to be timid? So, the faster that we break her out of her shell and make her confident out there, we’ll be fine. Madison Diaville does very good in the outfield. She’ll be a leader out there, and she’ll help Addison out, so I think it will be fine.”
Decell is hoping the veteran junior class will be the key to the team’s success at the plate.
“I think we should do very well,” Decell said. “You’ve just got to peak at the right time. Hopefully we can do that, but I think we’ll do really well offensively. You hope that they improve each year and that this class of juniors should only have gotten better since last year. That’s the hope.
“Somebody needs to fill Sydney’s shoes,” Decell continued. “She did a really good job last year. She was probably our most consistent hitter. I talked to Elise and to Madison. They really need to fill those shoes, and I’m hoping they can do that.”
Doyle’s schedule features tournaments at Denham Springs, Parkview Baptist, Riverside and Rapides, and they’ll play Class 5A state champ St. Amant and Class 5A semifinalist Walker, along with Ponchatoula, Albany, Holden, Hannan and Brusly. The District 10-2A schedule features Springfield, French Settlement, St. Thomas Aquinas, Northlake Christian and Pope John Paul II.
“We may lose more than we normally do, but I’m hoping that when we get to the playoffs, we are overly prepared for what we’re going to see,” Decell said. “District, it doesn’t matter who it is, for whatever reason, people show up differently for district games. It doesn’t matter how good or who you’re playing, for some reason, it’s always a good game. Everybody makes it a good game.”
Decell has been impressed with the team’s early workouts.
“I really like this team. I really do,” Decell said. “I love the young girls out there, and our older girls are great, too. This team has a lot of heart. They love to be out there. They work hard. It reminds me a lot of the championship team, it really does. The attitude they have. They just want to win. They’re just all about being out there, working hard and winning games, so I have high expectations for them. I really do. I think even with young girls and new players out there, I think they gel really well together, and I think that’s a big deal.”
