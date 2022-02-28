HOLDEN – A little surprise isn’t a bad thing every now and then, and the Holden softball team got one Monday morning before its game against Southside.
The team gathered on the field before the game to recognize Holden student-athletes Megan Breithaupt and Camille Comish, whose designs were chosen for the school’s ‘Intimidator’ in center field, which displays banners recognizing the school’s state championships in softball.
The real fun began when Holden assistant principal/assistant softball coach Rusty Hutchinson gave the team’s special visitor for the day her que to appear – and she missed it.
When former Lady Rockets coach Linzey Bowers did finally appear on the field, she came bearing a basket of gifts – Class B state championship rings the team earned last season.
The Lady Rockets swarmed her with hugs, and then she went to work with Aaron Carlton, her assistant coach last season, handing out rings to her former players.
“I’m not normally one to keep surprises, but I knew how special this could have been for the girls,” Bowers said. “They didn’t even know they were getting their rings, so when Coach Rusty called me up last week to see if we could make it work, and it just worked out on my schedule. There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t be able to make it. It’s a very special moment to be back here on this field with the girls celebrating their achievements and getting to watch them play a little ball today.”
Bowers, who moved to Texas last summer, said the toughest part of the surprise was keeping it a secret.
“You know me, I’m all over my social media all the time, and I’m like, ‘I can’t take a picture’. I hung out with some friends, and I’m like, ‘Don’t post anything’, because it’s too easy to find out. I think it was a good surprise, definitely hard to keep it, but it was well worth it.”
Bowers the hugs she received from her former players was the highlight of her return.
“I had tears in my eyes,” she said. “I saw a few of the upperclassmen a few months ago at their powerlifting tournament. I keep in touch with a few of the upperclassmen. They call me and we talk. We talk through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The relationship I have with those kids, I feel like it’s a bond that’s going to last forever. I admire the kids, and I feel like we have a special relationship, so to be able to be here and be embraced by them and be hugged by them was just very special.”
“Honestly, it feels like I never left, Bowers continued. “Just seeing the kids out here compete in this environment, all of the people. I talked to (Holden principal) Mrs. Kris (Rountree) yesterday (Sunday), and this is a very special place. You realize it when you’re here, but you definitely realize it when you’re gone.”
It was also a special moment for the Lady Rockets.
“So many things were going through my mind,” Holden third baseman Maddie McDonald said. “It brings back so many memories having her out here on the field and coaching us. I’m happy she could be here today.”
Added pitcher Taylor Douglas: “It’s crazy. I talk to Coach Linzey almost every day on the phone, but to finally see her again, it’s insane. Me and her got a lot closer last year since last year was my first year on the mound. It’s just a flood of emotions – happiness, wanting to cry, everything.”
Currently, Bowers is teaching special education and math resource and coaching softball at Davenport High School, a second-year school in San Antonio.
“We’re trying to build a program,” Bowers said. “Right now, we have a varsity-only, but the vision for the school is to get a freshman, JV and varsity team. It has the potential to grow like that. The importance this year is laying that groundwork and letting the kids know they’re free to compete and get better every day.”
Current Holden coach Raven Andrews said she and Bowers met, and she’s looking to keep the Lady Rockets’ string of state championships rolling.
“She’s a great coach, and I have a lot to follow up from her,” Andrews said. “I admire the work that she’s done here, and I just hope to keep it going.”
After talking with Andrews, Bowers said that shouldn’t be a problem.
“She had great things to say about the kids, and I think she’s doing a great job leading them,” Bowers said. “They’re destined for success, and there’s not a doubt in my mind that they’re going to have that fifth ring on their finger this season.”
