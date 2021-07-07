If the Holden softball team repeats as the Class B champions next spring, they’ll be doing so with a new head coach.
Linzey Bowers, who has been with the program the past five seasons, the past four as head coach, is stepping down.
“It’s definitely a whirlwind of emotions and lots of excitement but also lots of ‘Wow! This is really happening.’ When you have something so great that you are stepping away from, it makes it even harder,” she said Wednesday morning.
Bowers’ wife, Lana, who was an assistant softball coach at Denham Springs High, got a job as a teacher/coach in the San Antonio area.
“A lot of people probably don’t know this, but that’s where my wife is from,” Linzey Bowers said. “She’s from Texas, and she’s been living in Louisiana ever since she went to college in Lafayette. We just decided to move closer to her family and see what Texas has in store for us.”
“It’s happened so fast that I haven’t even had time to sit down and think about a job for me ….,” Bowers continued, noting she started working on a application Tuesday. “School starts in a month, so everything is super rushed. We’re just kind of keeping the faith and trusting God as we take this big step, and whatever’s supposed to happen, wherever I’m supposed to be, I’m a firm believer that it’s going to work out, even though it’s scary.”
Linzey Bowers elaborated more on the process.
“It is something before we were even married, we talked about going to Texas, but we both had opportunities here in Louisiana, so you just take the opportunities as they come and you make the most out of them, and I was very fortunate enough to get my first teaching job right out of college at Holden and spend all five years of my teaching and coaching career in one place, which is amazing. That was my plan all along was to be there as long as I was in Louisiana. I didn’t know how long that was going to be. It was something we evaluated every year, and I just wasn’t ready to pull the plug. I wasn’t ready to make the move, but we have two kids now, and you’ve got to look at the future …”
Bowers said she broke the news to the team Wednesday morning.
This story will be updated.
