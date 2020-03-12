Central Private scored on a steal of home with no out int the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for an 8-7 win over Maurepas on Wednesday.
Maurepas rallied to tie the game at 7-7 in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Denae Clark and scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
Central Private got a leadoff triple in the bottom of the seventh, setting up the steal of home to win the game.
Maurepas jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Maci Scivicque's two-run home run in the first inning and added a pair of runs in the second to push the lead to 4-0.
Central Private got a two-run home run and scored a run on a wild pitch, cutting the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the second.
Emma Gautreau's run-scoring double pushed the lead to 5-3 in the fourth before Central Private put together a three-run fifth inning to pull ahead 6-5. Central Private added another run on an error in the sixth to set up Maurepas' comeback.
Gautreau gave up seven hits, eight runs (three earned) and struck out 10 in the loss.
