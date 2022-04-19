At the end of the game, the scoreboard showed Live Oak 10, Fontainebleau 0, and for the casual fan just checking scores, everything played out just as it was supposed to – the higher-seeded home team beat the lower-seeded team to advance in the Class 5A softball playoffs.
But for Kaylee Chandler and her Live Oak teammates, it was much more than that. It was a way to honor Chandler’s mother, Grace, who was killed in an auto accident Saturday morning.
It would have been easy for Chandler, a junior, to ask for some time off following something no 16-year-old should ever have to go through. Surely none of her coaches would have batted an eye at such a request.
That’s not what happened with Chandler, who just hours after the accident had one request for Live Oak softball coach Katie Prescott.
“Saturday morning, one the first things she tells me is, ‘Coach, I’m still pitching on Monday,”’ Prescott said. “She said her mom would want her to, and when a kid comes and tells you that, I can’t ask for any more than that. I can’t even ask for that.”
Chandler said there wasn’t any doubt she was going to play.
“I had a mission, and it was just to play for my mom,” Chandler said. “She was my No. 1 supporter. She wanted this as much as I did.”
On the surface, the pregame festivities for Monday’s playoff game were much like any other, and that was by design, with Prescott keeping things as normal as possible for her team.
There was a moment of silence for Grace Chandler before the first pitch, and then Kaylee Chandler went to work. It wasn’t a dominating performance -- she gave up three hits and walked three in five innings, but that really didn’t matter.
Kaylee Chandler was in the circle, and that’s all she wanted.
“Softball is my getaway, and it really helps me get my mind off things,” Chandler said. “That and working out, too, just going for runs. It helps me with my anxiety, and it really helps me focus on the important things, and it teaches me life lessons that if I didn’t play sports I would never know. It just really helps me out in the end.”
Prescott called Chandler ‘a great teammate’ while putting her outing into perspective.
“This is just softball,” Prescott said. “She’s dealing with real life. You can’t even put it into words. It’s not phenomenal. It’s uncharacteristic. It’s unparalleled. It’s unexpected. It’s unnecessary, even, and she was willing to put it all aside for these two hours to be there for her team, and I’m just happy to be a part of a team that has kids on it like that.”
At points during the game between batters and sometimes between pitches, Kaylee Chandler turned and faced center field.
“That’s me just trying to catch my breath, slow everything down,” she said. “Once I look at center field, I look at where my mama would sit. I would do it whenever she was here for us. I would look at her after every pitch, and she would say something to me, and then I would go pitch, and I’d throw the best I can.”
Chandler admitted she heard her mother’s voice coaching her up during Monday’s game.
“She was very hard on me, and I could just hear her talking to me whenever I was throwing and telling me I’ve got this and cheering like she always does like she wasn’t gone,” Chandler said.
When the final run was recorded, the wave of emotion set in with players giving each other hugs as tears flowed freely.
“We want to just use this game to help kids learn how to handle life, and I think Chandler’s teaching us all something right now,” Prescott said while watching the group from the dugout. “It’s an honor to coach a player like that, and a team like this. I don’t know how she’s doing it. I really don’t. I don’t know how she’s doing it, but she deserves more credit than I can give her. This should inspire many, many young women, and it should inspire adults that a kid has that much tenacity and love for her team that she can put one of the most horrific things aside for two hours. I just hope and pray that we can be as big a blessing to her as she’s been to us. This kid, she’s going through a lot. It’s wonderful to see the growth she’s made. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry that she has to go through this.”
Kaylee Chandler stayed on the field, first with her teammates, then with her family, before making her way to the area between the Eagles’ field and locker room, where more well-wishers waited.
She made her rounds, getting hugs and words of encouragement, well aware that this is part of a grieving process. The positive, however, is she knows she’ll have the support of her teammates, coaches and family along the way.
And of course, her mother will always be with her.
“I’m going to do my best and do this for my team, for God and for her and my family,” Kaylee Chandler said. “Especially during this time, I know it’s kind of hard, but I’m going to get through it, and my family’s going to get through it, and I’m going to come out on top a better person in the end, and a better ball player at that. It’s going to really push me to be my best.”
“I’m going to be the best I can be and the best version of myself like she pushed me to be,” she continued. “My mom was a very strict woman, but I knew she loved me very, very much. All she wanted to do was see me succeed at softball, life, just anything. She was a great woman.”
