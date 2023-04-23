Anacoco vs. Holden SB state championship Gracie Duffy

Holden center fielder Gracie Duffy (22) fields a ground ball during the Class B state championship game on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

 Morgan Werther | The News

Holden’s state championship run has come to an end.

No. 9 Choudrant put together a pair of three-run innings and took advantage of five errors by the top-seeded Lady Rockets, claiming an 8-7 win in a Division V non-select quarterfinal playoff game on the road Saturday.

