Holden’s state championship run has come to an end.
No. 9 Choudrant put together a pair of three-run innings and took advantage of five errors by the top-seeded Lady Rockets, claiming an 8-7 win in a Division V non-select quarterfinal playoff game on the road Saturday.
Holden grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Taylor Douglas led off with a double, Emma Wilson singled, and Madison McDonald and Tobi Efferson drew consecutive walks.
Choudrant scored two runs in the bottom of the inning on two errors and a single to take a 2-1 lead.
Gracie Duffy had a two-out double in the top of the second to tie the score at 2-2 after walks to Raievah Craddock and Douglas with one out.
Choudrant’s Faith Milton hit a two-run home run to highlight a three-run second, giving the Lady Aggies a 5-2 lead.
McDonald and Anna Hutchinson had singles in the third, but the Lady Rockets were unable to score.
Holden, which out-hit Choudrant 11-7, cut the lead to 5-4 in the fourth on Wilson’s two-run home run with two out after Kacey Breithaupt, who went 2-for-4 with a run, singled with one out.
Wilson went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while McDonald was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Hutchinson went 2-for-4.
Choudrant got a single and a double to lead off the bottom of the fifth and took advantage of two errors and a walk to build an 8-4 lead.
Douglas, who went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, had a solo home run with one out in the sixth, followed by a double by Breithaupt and a walk to Duffy, who scored two runs. McDonald had a two-run single with two out for the final margin.
Hutchinson led off the seventh with a single, but Choudrant got a double play, followed by a grounder to third to end the game.
Douglas gave up seven hits, eight runs (four earned), two walks and struck out eight in seven innings for the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.