WALKER – Walker High’s pitching tandem Haleigh Pourciau and Ryann Schexnayder combined a no-hitter in the Lady Cats’ 11-0 six-inning mercy-rule victory Monday over of Jewel Sumner.
Pourciau got the start and pitched five innings, allowing only two walks and struck out seven.
Schexnayder started the sixth and worked a 1-2-3 inning before a three-run home run from teammate Bree Brown in the bottom half of the inning ended the game.
“I felt good coming,” Pourciau said. “My team knew I could do it and I knew I could do it.”
Pourciau started the game rather modestly in the circle, mostly inducing ground ball outs and pop-outs off the end of the bat. After a leadoff walk in the second, she felt like she needed to make an adjustment to match the umpire’s strike zone.
“The umpire’s strike zone was different,” Pourciau said. “But that’s still not going to stop me from pitching strikes like I should.”
Once she made that small adjustment, Pourciau was able to shine, striking out seven batters over four innings, including four in a row between the last out of the fourth and every batter in the fifth.
“Haleigh did a great job of adjusting to the strike zone that she was given,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland-Fletcher said. “She did a great job hitting her spots and fighting through the adversity.”
After Pourciau struck out the side in the fifth inning, Westmoreland Fletcher decided to bring in Schexnayder to gain experience with Walker in control.
“We just wanted to get her some innings and change up the look,” Westmoreland-Fletcher said. “And to see how those two pair together for the future.”
In addition to her shutout, Pourciau also had a strong performance at the plate, going 2-for-4 two RBIs and a run scored.
The Lady Cats (4-1) were able to end the game five outs early.
Walker got the leadoff batter on base in five of the six innings who scored four times. Once the leadoff runner was on, the Lady Cats kept the pressure on, advancing on steals and bunts as well as stringing hits together.
Jewel Sumner (1-1) committed six errors which Walker capitalized on.
“My girls do a good job of buying in whatever they’re told to do at the plate,” Westmoreland Fletcher said. “It may be my strongest hitter, but if it’s a quick bunt situation they know, ‘that’s my job, that’s what I’m going to do.’ They’ve done a really great job of knowing a role they’re given at that specific time.”
Walker’s offense set the tone in the first inning.
Savanah Stafford had a lead-off single, took second on a throwing error, was bunted to third and scored on a play at the plate on Pourciau’s fielder’s choice.
When Pourciau was caught stealing second, Lainee Bailey homered.
The Lady Cats put down three hits and took advantage of three errors from in the second and added another run in the fifth following a leadoff single from Brown.
Walker ended the game in the sixth when Stafford reached on an error to leadoff the inning and scored on a single from Pourciau. Another error put the game-ending run in Bailey on, who scored ahead of Brown’s no-doubt homer to center field.
