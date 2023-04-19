Converse used an 11-run first inning to spark a 15-0 win over Maurepas in the regional round of the Division V non-select softball playoffs Tuesday.
After retiring Maurepas in order in the top of the first, Converse took advantage of four errors, four hits, three walks and a hit batter to key its big first inning. Converse had a two-run triple and a pair of two-run doubles to highlight the scoring.
Converse padded the lead with a three-run second, highlighted by a two-run home run for a 14-0 lead.
Converse turned a pair of singles and a passed ball into a run in the fourth to end the game.
Mia Poche went 1-for-1 and Saydie Sterling was 1-for-2 with a double for Maurepas’ hits.
Sterling gave up four hits, 11 runs and three walks in an inning, while Brooklyn Reine gave up six hits, four runs and walked two in 2.1 innings of relief.
