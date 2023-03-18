Covington scored all of its runs in the first inning while holding Maurepas to three hits in a 17-1 win at Covington on Saturday.
Covington had 13 hits with five doubles.
Saydie Sterling and Brooklyn Reine combined to give up 13 hits, 17 runs and five walks in two innings.
Reine was 1-for-2 with a run, Jordyn Pickrell went 1-for-2, and Skyler Fontenot went 1-for-2 with an RBI, knocking in Maurepas lone run in the top of third.
