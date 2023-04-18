Sulphur put together a pair of four-run innings to spark a 12-2 win over Denham Springs in the first round of the Division I non-select softball playoffs on Monday in Sulphur.
Meanwhile, Mamou had a four-run second inning to key an 8-2 win over Springfield in the opening round of the Division III non-select playoffs.
SULPHUR 12, DENHAM SPRINGS 2
The Lady Jackets scored the game’s first run in the top of the first after Makinley Harris led off with a single, moved to second on Maddie Darbonne’s sacrifice bunt, third on Eve Fruge’s grounder to the pitcher and scored on Hayden Averette’s single.
Sulphur got a solo home run, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead and a three-run home run as part of a four-run second to build a 6-1 advantage.
A hit batter, a walk, an error and three hits keyed a four-run fourth, pushing Sulphur’s lead to 10-1.
Harris drew a one-out walk and scored on Fruge’s single to cut the lead to 10-2, in the fifth before Sulphur got two in the sixth to end the game.
Averette went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Harris went 1-for-2 with a run to lead DSHS, which had six hits.
Allie Vicknair gave up seven hits, six runs, a walk and struck out one in two innings, while Bryleigh Jarreau gave up six hits, five runs, a walk and struck out three in 3.1 innings.
The Lady Bulldogs scored the game’s first run in the second after Bailey Taylor led off with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and third on Blayre Wheat’s sacrifice bunt before scoring on Brooke Foster’s two-out single.
Mamou rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning on two singles, two errors and a two-run double to take the lead for good and scratched for two runs in the third for a 6-1 advantage.
The Lady Bulldogs, who had six errors, picked up a run in the fifth after Sydney Kinchen got a one-out single, moved to second on an error and later scored on an error.
Mamou got single runs in the fifth and sixth inning to cap the scoring.
Kinchen and Taylor each went 1-for-2 with a run, Foster was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Berkley Mitchel went 1-for-3, accounting for Springfield’s hits.
Maddie Ridgedell gave up five hits and four runs in two innings, while Halie Williams gave up two hits, four runs and two walks in four innings.
