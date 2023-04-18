DSHS-Walker Softball Hayden Averette

Denham Springs third baseman Hayden Averette prepares to make a throw against Walker.

 Photo courtesy of Candace Fruge'

Sulphur put together a pair of four-run innings to spark a 12-2 win over Denham Springs in the first round of the Division I non-select softball playoffs on Monday in Sulphur.

Meanwhile, Mamou had a four-run second inning to key an 8-2 win over Springfield in the opening round of the Division III non-select playoffs.

