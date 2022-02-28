HOLDEN – The Holden softball team’s game against Southside may have been more about the Lady Rockets keeping their emotions in check than anything else.
The Lady Rockets picked up a 16-6 win in six innings Monday at Holden after former Lady Rockets coach Linzey Bowers returned to help present the team with its state championship rings from last season before the game.
The victory came after Holden put together a 10-run first-inning that featured two home runs, including a grand slam, by Taylor Douglas, who hit three home runs in the game.
“I think that was our challenge today was trying to re-focus,” Holden coach Raven Andrews said. “We had a lot of excitement at the very beginning but had to come back and re-focus.
“We definitely had to come back and do some work,” Andrews continued. “We kind of lost our momentum for a second and had to re-adjust to a new pitcher, so that always takes a hot minute for that, but our girls ultimately did the job, and you can’t be upset about it.”
Douglas got the Lady Rockets going with a solo home run to center to lead off the bottom of the first inning.
“I’m going in there, and I’m just looking for my pitch,” Douglas said. “If it goes over, it goes over. If it doesn’t, just going in there and getting a hit for leadoff is a lot of pressure off of the other girls.”
From there, Maddie McDowell drew a one-out walk and later scored on Kamrynn Ouber’s single to right. After Lauren Landrum walked, Emma Wilson singled to center to make the score 3-0.
Kacey Breithaupt singled, Alyson Fletcher reached on an error at shortstop, and Raievah Craddock walked, pushing the lead to 5-0.
Douglas followed with a grand slam to center field, pushing the advantage to 9-0.
“It’s always going to be one of those decisions with Taylor for other coaches,” Andrews said. “Are you going to walk her and take one, or or you going to let her hit and get four on the board. I’m not mad about it. It worked out in our favor. We’re always going to battle that throughout the season, so we’re always prepared for whatever situation.”
Landrum’s two-out single to center made the score 10-0.
Southside loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second, but Douglas struck out the side.
After the Lady Rockets went down in order in the bottom of the second, Raeley Duplechin’s two-run home run just cleared the center field fence in the top of the third, cutting the lead to 10-2.
Douglas, who finished 3-for-3 with three runs and six RBIs, led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run to right-center, pushing the lead to 11-2.
Douglas admitted she was a bit surprised she was pitched to after the home run to start the game.
“Lately, they’ve just been putting me on after if I hit a leadoff home run,” Douglas said. “I was more surprised they pitched me the third time. I don’t know. I just step in the box, and if they tell me go to first, I go. That’s just kind of the point I’m at right now.”
Southside’s Ramsi Menard had a two-out, RBI double in the fourth, cutting the lead to 11-3, and Holden’s Hannah Kennedy had a run-scoring double off the center field wall to make the score 12-3.
Douglas drew an intentional walk to load the bases, but Gracie Duffy flied out to right field, and Breithaupt was thrown out at the plate to end the inning. Holden stranded runners at second and third to end the fifth.
“You always look for those opportunities in a game where you can just kind of shut things down, and we missed several of those opportunities,” Andrews said. “Luckily it didn’t hurt us in the long run, but it’s something we definitely need to work on is taking those opportunities when they’re there for us.”
Ouber, Wilson and Breithaupt each had two hits for Holden.
Southside picked up three runs in the sixth on a walk and three hits as Menard singled in a run, and Duplechin doubled in two for a 12-6 lead.
Holden put the game away in the sixth as Fletcher led off with a double, and Craddock and Douglas walked. Duffy grounded to third, and Fletcher was thrown out at the plate.
McDonald singled to right two drive in two runs, and Ouber grounded to short to make the score 15-6.
“We were down a few runs,” said McDonald, who went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. “I knew if I got those runs in, we would be in a good place to score and get out of here. I think we almost kind of came in here a little bit big-headed, but in that first inning we put up a lot of runs. But this is also a good team, and they came chipping back.”
McDonald later scored on a passed ball to end the game.
“I had trouble seeing where it was at, and then when we figured it out, I was like, ‘Just go. Just go,’” Andrews said of the passed ball.
Douglas gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and struck out five in six innings.
“It’s not my best game,” Douglas said. “I just feel like today we had a lot of emotions everywhere, especially seeing Coach Linzey today and getting our rings and everything. Emotions were just high. We had a long morning. We were here early, and it took me a little bit to find the umpire’s strike zone and to get in my groove.”
Douglas said Monday’s game gave the Lady Rockets some things to focus on as the season progresses.
“I feel like we handled it OK,” Douglas said. “We definitely could have done a few things better as a whole as a team. The team has the little stuff they need to work on, and a lot of ours is just being able to control ourselves when we’re in the moment.”
