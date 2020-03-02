Taylor Douglas, Kamrynn Ouber and Ashley Fogg each hit home runs, and Douglas struck out 10 as Holden picked up a 10-6 win over Lafayette Christian at Holden on Monday.
Fogg's solo home run with one out in the third tied the game at 2-2, and Ouber hit a two-run shot with two outs, giving the Lady Rockets a 4-2 lead.
Holden added a pair of runs in the fifth, and led 8-2 in the sixth when Douglas hit a three-run home run.
Lafayette Christian closed with a four-run seventh.
Fogg was 4-for-4 with four runs, Douglas went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs, Maddie McDonald went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Ouber was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, and Olivia Barnes went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Douglas gave up five hits, six runs and one walk in a complete game win.
