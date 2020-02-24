It didn't take long for Holden to get rolling to open the new softball season.
Taylor Douglas hurled a perfect game with 10 strikeouts and Gracie Duffy had a grand slam as part of an eight-run fifth inning, helping the Lady Rockets to a 13-0 win over French Settlement on Monday.
Holden led 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning and got four straight hits, including consecutive doubles by Douglas and Taylor Barfield, pushing the lead to 7-0.
With one out, singles by Alyson Fletcher, Olivia Barnes and Ashley Fogg loaded the bases for Duffy, who launched a home run to center field to end the game on the mercy rule.
Fletcher had an RBI single in the second inning, and Fogg had a run-scoring triple as part of the four-run fourth inning.
Britney Melton gave up six hits, five runs and struck out three in four innings to take the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.