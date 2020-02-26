HOLDEN – The good news – the Holden softball team is 2-0 to start the season.
Maybe even better news for the Lady Rockets – they’re undefeated with a team that’s going to look a bit different in a couple of weeks when an influx of basketball players join the fold.
The key part, however, is the team is getting it done now as Taylor Douglas hurled a three-hitter and Ava Roussel and Ashley Fogg each hit two-run home runs, highlighting a 9-1 win over Ponchatoula at Holden on Wednesday.
“We have a lot of people out of position due to injuries, due to basketball season extending into the playoffs, and we’ve had some young kids step up and really do their jobs,” Holden coach Linzey Bowers said. “The kids really surprise me. I believe in them. They work their butts off, and they were rewarded an opportunity and they took advantage of it. That’s what you want to see out of kids. They come to practice every day waiting for that opportunity, and I’m just so proud of them to step up and to compete like they competed today and the way they’ve been competing.”
Holden is also playing without reigning Class B Player of the Year Olivia Lackie, who is in a boot nursing an ankle injury, which Bowers said has motivated the team.
“Right now, obviously, we can’t wait to have her back, but we’ve got to make sure we’re still playing Holden softball without her and the other kids,” Bowers said of Lackie, who was recently named the top player in the state by MaxPreps. “At the end of the day, the season’s going to go on, so it’s the next man up type of mentality, and all I can ask is that they show up and compete, and today they came ready to play.”
The Lady Wave (0-1) picked up its lone run in the top of the first after Julia Oubre reached on a one-out error, Sadie Wells walked and Kylie Burks had an infield single to load the bases.
Cam Dionne flied out to right field to score the run, but the Lady Rockets got the final out of the inning at third.
That paved the way for a six-run burst from the Lady Rockets in the bottom of the inning after Fogg reached on an error and Gracie Duffy and Douglas singled.
Douglas’ hit was misplayed in the outfield, scoring two runs, and Maddie McDonald’s grounder to shortstop put the Lady Rockets up 3-1.
One out later, Olivia Barnes reached on an error, setting up Roussel’s home run to left field for a 5-1 lead.
“I was looking for an inside pitch, and I got an inside pitch and I took it over the fence,” Roussel, an eighth-grader, said.
Kamrynn Ouber reached on another error and scored on Emma Wilson’s triple to right field for a 6-1 advantage.
“That definitely helped me relax on the mound, because we’re so tight during defense,” said Douglas, who struck out nine and walked four in a complete game. “When they scored that one run, we all went in the dugout and we were like, ‘OK, let’s score more than two,’ and then after that, it was ‘let’s score more than three’, and then it just was an ongoing thing.”
After Douglas retired the side in the top of the second, Duffy doubled to lead off the bottom of the inning and scored on McDonald’s one-out single up the middle for a 7-1 lead.
Douglas worked around a pair of walks in the top of the third, setting up Fogg’s two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the inning after a one-out double from Wilson for the final margin.
“My previous two (at-bats), I was way ahead,” Fogg said. “I was early. I was just thinking, ‘sit back, drive it, let it get deep.’ I guess I was on time, and it just happened. I wasn’t looking for a home run. I was just looking to get a base hit, hit the ball hard.”
Holden stranded a pair of runners in fourth, fifth and sixth innings, while Douglas gave up a double to Oubre in the fifth and a leadoff single to Brenna Criswell in the seventh.
Duffy finished with three hits, while McDonald, Barnes and Wilson each had two hits.
“Right now, we’re a really good team, but in two, three weeks, it’s just going to get better,” Fogg said. “We’re going to have more competition competing for spots. That’s just going to make the game more fun and hopefully make us better.”
