Taylor Douglas threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as Holden picked up an 11-0 win over Summerfield in Division V non-select regional playoff softball action Wednesday at Holden.
No. 1 Holden travels to face No. 9 Choudrant at noon Saturday in the quarterfinals. Choudrant defeated No. 8 Harrisonburg 8-4 in nine innings in the regional round.
Holden led 4-0 and broke the game open with a seven-run fourth as Douglas led off with a single, and Kacey Breithaupt reached on an error to score courtesy runner Hailey Galyean.
After Gracie Duffy walked, Emma Wilson singled in a run, and Tobi Efferson’s grounder to short pushed the lead to 7-0. Anna Hutchinson walked, and Kamrynn Ouber singled in a run for an 8-0 lead.
Raievah Craddock walked, and Douglas followed with a two-run single before Breithaupt singled in the game’s final run.
Holden scored three runs in the first on Wilson’s sacrifice fly and Hutchinson’s two-run single and added a run in the second as Douglas doubled with one out, and Galyean scored on a single by Breithaupt.
Breithaupt went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Duffy scored two runs, Wilson had two RBIs, Hutchinson was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Ouber went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.