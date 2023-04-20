Holden vs Walker softball 04-12-22

Holden pitcher Taylor Douglas

 David Gray | The News

Taylor Douglas threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as Holden picked up an 11-0 win over Summerfield in Division V non-select regional playoff softball action Wednesday at Holden.

No. 1 Holden travels to face No. 9 Choudrant at noon Saturday in the quarterfinals. Choudrant defeated No. 8 Harrisonburg 8-4 in nine innings in the regional round.

