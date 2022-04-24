The Holden softball team is headed back to the state tournament.
Taylor Douglas hurled a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and hit two home runs as the top-seeded Lady Rockets scored an 11-0 win over No. 9 Lacassine in the quarterfinals of the Class B playoffs Saturday.
“It’s huge part of our goal,” Holden coach Raven Andrews said. “That’s what we’ve worked for all season long, so it’s definitely an exciting time for us to be heading back to Sulphur.”
“Taylor pitched really well, and the girls played solid defense and they adjusted at the plate,” Andrews continued. “We’re just doing the same things that we continue to work on, and it’s been in our favor so far, so hopefully we can continue it for two more games and win that state championship.”
Holden will face No. 4 Florien in the semifinals Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Douglas hit a home run to lead off the game.
Lacassine turned a triple play in the bottom of the second as Hailey Kennedy walked, Raievah Craddock singled and Douglas was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Alyson Fletcher lined out to center field, and Kennedy was thrown out advancing home, Craddock advancing to third and courtesy runner Hailey Galyean advancing to second.
Craddock and Fletcher had two-run singles, Gracie Duffy reached on a two-run error, and Kamrynn Ouber singled in a run during an eight-run third inning to put Holden up 9-0.
“Taylor does Taylor Douglas very well,” Andrews said. “She always performs when you need her to perform the most. That goes for all of our girls as well. They always make it happen when it needs to happen. I think that’s what we’ve worked on all season – working on those pressure situations when things don’t go right for you in a game. They just come back, and they focus, and they do what they’ve got to do to get the outcome that we want.”
Douglas hit a two-run home run in the fourth after Craddock walked to cap the scoring.
Douglas went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, Fletcher was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Ouber went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Craddock went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
“It’s always about coming back and making an adjustment the second time, and they really did that very well coming around the lineup the second time around,” Andrews said.
