LIVINGSTON – Doyle softball coach Amanda Decell tried appealing to the collective pride of her team.
After twice trailing by three runs, the Lady Tigers faced a five-run deficit going into their final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“I told them not to give up and to show us what kind of team they are, what kind of fight they have,” Decell said. “They don’t give up and fight until the very end.”
Nearly a week after an eight-inning walk-off victory against French Settlement, Doyle displayed its flair for the dramatic once again.
The Lady Tigers rallied with six runs on six hits, taking advantage of a two-out fielding error off the bat of Kaitlyn Savant, allowing courtesy runner Gracie Taylor to score the winning run from third base for a 11-10 victory Monday over Maurepas at Johnny Sartwell Field.
“We’re just slow in the beginning, we don’t step it up until the end of the game which is driving me nuts,” Decell said. “We’re having a hard time adjusting fast enough to pitchers and we’re not swinging at good pitches right now. We had a bad mentality at the plate, and we don’t figure it out until the end of the game which is a problem. We’ve got to adjust sooner and have a better mentality in the first inning.”
Doyle, the reigning Class 2A state champion, improved to 13-2 with its fifth consecutive victory which appeared in jeopardy when Maurepas had fended off one charge from the Lady Tigers, who got within 6-5 after scoring twice in the fifth.
Maurepas (8-7) answered with four runs in the top of sixth and was on the cusp of a signature victory. The Lady Wolves were riding a season-high five-game win streak after a 3-0 showing in the Grace Christian Tournament.
“Good teams will find a way to come back,” Maurepas coach Shaunte’ Kraft said. “All they had to do was put the ball in play and let us make errors and we did. We’re hitting the ball well lately. Early on in the season we had a lot of errors and that’s why we lost a lot of our games based. Over the last couple of games, we started putting it all together.”
The first five batters for Doyle reached base safely in the seventh inning against Maurepas pitcher McKenna Lessard.
Maurepas committed its first of two errors in the inning when the Lady Wolves had a chance to get Doyle’s lead runner – Savant - at second base for the first out but threw the ball past the bag into right field and allowed a run to score.
Third baseman Elise Jones singled in a run, catcher Madison Diaville (2-for-4) followed with a bloop single to right and pitcher Marley Olivier’s RBI single through the right side of the infield made it 10-8.
Lessard, who had allowed seven hits through six innings, registered back-to-back ground outs to the circle when ninth-place hitter – second baseman Riley Lambert (2-3) – tied the game at 10-all with a two-run bloop single to right.
Shortstop Gabby Lucia picked up her first hit with a single to left field, setting the stage for Savant (4-5, runs scored) whose infielder grounder wasn’t handled cleanly, allowing Gracie Taylor to score.
“The bottom of our lineup pulled through,” Decell said. “They had been struggling the past few games. I was really impressed, especially our No. 9 hitter Riley Lambert. She came through for us big time.”
Maurepas picked up 10 hits against Olivier, opening a 3-0 lead in the first on KK Vicknair’s homer to right-center field.
After the left-handed hitting Diaville sliced a double to the opposite field, driving in a pair of runs in the first, the Lady Wolves increased their lead to 6-1 in the third on Keegan Marchand’s 3-run homer to left-center.
Doyle made it 6-5 in the fifth on Savant’s RBI-single and RBI-groundout from Jones.
Maurepas stretched that back to 10-5 with four runs in the sixth with two runs scoring on Lessard’s single to right, a fielder error and Sarah Crawford’s RBI-single that bounced off the third-base bag and into left.
“They hit the ball very well, Marley did not have her best game,” Decell said of Maurepas. “They did put it in play and hit it very well. I was impressed that we were able to continue to come back multiple times. One time you expect that, but to come back again and again shows they have a lot of fight and I’m proud of them for that."
