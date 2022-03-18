LIVINGSTON – At this point, one-run games between Doyle and French Settlement at Johnny Sartwell Park are becoming a habit.
Kylee Savant’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth scored Kay Kay Savant, lifting Doyle to a 2-1 win over the Lady Lions in District 10-2A play Thursday.
It was third straight one-run game between the teams at Sartwell Park and the second straight in which Doyle got going in the sixth inning.
“Still slow to make adjustments in the game,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said after her team moved to 11-5 and 3-0. “I was hoping for better today, but they did what they needed to do to get the win. We put bunts down when we needed to. Ava (Roussel) did a great job on the mound. Defensively, we did great. I was proud of them for pulling out a close win. We haven’t done that yet this season, and that was good to see.”
French Settlement dropped to 8-5 overall and 3-1 in district play.
“It’s been a battle any time we’ve faced off here at Doyle,” FSHS coach Blake West said. “The last three have been one-run games that we’ve kind of come out on the short end of the stick with, but it’s always great games between us and Doyle. You know it’s always going to be an exciting game. It’s always going to be a battle. It’s two good teams going at it. I would expect nothing less.”
“Both teams made plays tonight,” West continued. “Doyle just made a few more plays to get the win.”
With the game tied at 1-1, Kay Kay Savant led off the bottom of the sixth with a double to left field.
“I just knew I needed to do the job for my team, so I went up there thinking that I need to get a hit, so I could start this off and get the momentum back,” said Kay Kay Savant, who went 2-for-2 and scored two runs to lead Doyle, which had six hits. “I waited for my pitch, and I just did my job for the team.”
Ava Roussel followed with a sacrifice bunt, which moved Kay Kay Savant to third.
Kylee Savant’s sacrifice fly to center scored Kay Kay Savant, who beat the throw to the plate for the winning run.
“With Ava moving her (Kay Kay Savant) with her bunt, I knew there was a runner on third with one out, I knew I had to go up there, do my job, and get my teammate in. I had one job, and no matter how I did it, I had to get Kay Kay in, and I did that,” Kylee Savant said.
Kassidy Rivero followed with a double to left, but FSHS pitcher Katie Harper got Bella Collins to pop out to second to end the inning.
Roussel, who pitched a complete game, retired the Lady Lions in order in the top of the seventh to end the game.
Both teams missed scoring chances early as French Settlement stranded a runner, and Doyle left the bases loaded in the first inning after West replaced starting pitcher Jillian Cullen with Harper with one out in the inning.
“I just come in ready to go and just do my game,” Harper said. “I felt pretty good, pretty much everything was working, very confident.”
Harper gave up four hits, two runs and struck out four in 5.2 innings without giving up a walk.
“Credit to Katie Harper coming in, pitching well, spotting well,” West said. “She did it all game for us. She kept us right in it when Doyle could have really blown it open early on us and would have put us in a spot where we would have had to start chipping away.”
French Settlement got its first hit on Claire Cullen’s double with one out in the fourth. She moved to third on Stella Allison’s grounder to short, and Brooke Dupuy walked and stole second. Harper popped out to Roussel to end the inning.
Doyle broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth when Kay Kay Savant led off with a single to left field and moved to second on Roussel’s sacrifice bunt.
With two out, Kassidy Rivero’s fly ball to left was dropped, allowing Kay Kay Savant to score for a 1-0 lead.
“That’s why you always run it out,” Decell said of the play. “You never know what’s going to happen. We keep popping up, but they gave us an opportunity, and we took advantage of it, but we’ve got to make better adjustments at the plate. We popped up a million times tonight, and we’ve got to do a better job.”
Harper got a strikeout to end the inning.
FSHS tied the game in the top of the fifth as Addison McMorris led off with a single up the middle and moved to second on Carmella Tranchina’s sacrifice bunt.
Ava Acosta was hit by a pitch, and Doyle got the lead runner out at third when Bailey Ducote grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop.
“Defensively, we really are solid,” Decell said. “We make good decisions. Kylee (Savant) behind the plate is a very good vocal leader, and she tells them exactly where they need to go, and they trust her and they listen. Getting that lead runner really helped us this game.”
Brooke Karpinski followed with a single to right-center field to drive in the tying run and stole second before Claire Cullen hit a fly ball to center to end the inning.
“They capitalized off of that little incident that we had (the dropped ball in the outfield), but hey, stuff happens,” West said. “Our team came in, regrouped. We got one back there the very next inning, and you start over from there. They (Doyle) did a good job late doing what needed to be done to push that winning run across that they needed.”
Doyle stranded a runner in the fifth, and FSHS did the same in the sixth.
Roussel bounced back from Wednesday’s effort in a loss to Albany, giving up three hits, three walks and striking out four in a complete game win.
“That’s part of young pitching,” Decell said with a smile. “One day’s up, one day’s down. They got together today. Kay Kay, our senior, talked them up, got them ready for this game, and I think she (Roussel) came out ready to play, and she did a really good job today. She performed when we needed her to.”
Doyle also made several changes to its batting lineup, moving Bailey McLin to the leadoff spot and moving Addison Contorno to the No. 3 spot.
“Addison is a great leadoff, but we were needing someone to hit the runs in,” Decell said. “We needed to find a way to start scoring earlier in games. Bailey McLin has been one of our most consistent hitters, so I knew moving her to leadoff would work fine. We’re just looking for more consistency in our 3/4/5-hole hitters. Our top three have done a great job all year, but we need to do a better job getting them in.”
