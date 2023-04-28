Doyle vs Rosepine Softball Addison Contorno

Doyle's Addison Contorno lays down a bunt against Rosepine last season.

 Jonathan Mailhes | The News

Doyle High was unable to reach its second state title game in three years, falling to Kaplan 8-0 in the Division III non-select semifinals at Frasch Park in Sulphur on Friday.

Playing in the state tournament for the third straight year, the third-seeded Lady Tigers couldn’t muster much offense against the Lady Pirates, tallying three hits (Shelby Taylor, Addison Contorno, and Genie Lovett) en route to their first shutout all season. They were retired in order in four innings and stranded runners in scoring position in the first and third innings.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.