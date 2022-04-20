Kay Kay Savant went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Doyle overcame 12 walks to pick up an 11-6 win over Lakeside in the opening round of the Class 2A softball playoffs Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Emma Petit and Katie Harper combined on a two-hitter and French Settlement scored in all but one inning in a 10-0 win over North Caddo in five innings.
No. 4 Doyle travels to No. 20 Oakdale for a regional contest at 4 p.m. Thursday, while No. 8 French Settlement hosts No. 9 D’Arbonne Woods Charter at 5 p.m. Thursday.
D’Arbonne Woods Charter defeated No. 24 Pickering 12-0, while Oakdale edged No. 13 Beekman Charter, 8-7.
DOYLE 11, LAKESIDE 6
Doyle got started early as Shelby Taylor and Bailey McLin got consecutive singles to open the bottom of the first inning and both scored when Addison Contorno reached on an error in the outfield. Savant followed with a double for a 3-0 lead.
Lakeside cut the lead to 3-1 in the top of the second, but McLin had a two-out single and scored on Contorno’s triple. Savant followed with an RBI single for a 5-1 lead.
Two walks and two singles helped Lakeside get a run in the third, and a double by McLin, a single by Taylor and sacrifice flies by Contorno and Savant pushed the advantage to 7-2.
Four walks and two singles helped Lakeside cut the lead to 7-4 in the fifth, and Lakeside got within 7-6 in sixth on two walks and two singles.
Savant doubled in a run, Ava Roussel singled in another, and Allie Savant had a two-run single to cap the scoring.
Taylor was 2-for-4 with two runs, McLin was 3-for-4 with three runs, Allie Savant was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Contorno had three runs and two RBIs.
Roussel gave up a hit, three runs, five walks and struck out three in 3.1 innings. Bella Collins gave up four hits, three walks, a run and struck out one in 2.1 innings of relief, and Emily Edler gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and struck one in 1.1 innings.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 10, NORTH CADDO 0
Brooke Dupuy, Claire Cullen and Petite had singles in the first inning, and the Lady Lions capitalized on three errors to lead 4-0 in the first inning.
Dupuy tripled and Bailey Karpinski walked to open the second inning, and both scored on wild pitches for a 6-0 lead.
Ramsey Prejean and Dupuy walked to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and Prejean scored on Cullen’s grounder to second. Dupuy scored on a passed ball for an 8-0 lead.
Prejean had a two-run single with one out in the fifth to end the game.
Dupuy went 2-for-2 with three runs to lead FSHS, which had seven hits.
Petite gave up a hit, two walks and struck out three in four innings, while Harper gave up two hits in an inning of relief.
