Part of the power rating system is playing the game within the game, part of which means scheduling strongly enough during the season to be in position to host games once the playoff brackets are released.
It’s safe to say all of the parish’s teams in District 10-2A did their parts to make that happen as all three teams – Doyle, French Settlement and Springfield – are hosting first-round playoff games Tuesday.
No. 4 Doyle hosts No. 29 Lakeside at 4:30 p.m. at Johnny Sartwell Park.
“That’s what you work for all season,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said of being at home for the playoffs. “I constantly preach to the girls that every single game counts, and that’s what matters. You work all season to get to that point where you have three home games. Does it matter really? I don’t know, but it’s home field advantage. You want to play here. You want your fans there. That’s what you work for, then when you get to the tournament, you get to be the home team there too if you’re ranked high enough.”
Elsewhere, No. 8 French Settlement hosts No. 25 North Caddo at 5 p.m.
“I felt like we were all fairly competitive against one another,” FSHS coach Blake West said of the league’s parish teams. “We all played a good schedule, and it worked to our advantage to all get home games in the first round.”
Meanwhile, No. 12 Springfield hosts No. 21 Avoyelles at 5:30 p.m. at Bulldog Park.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” Springfield coach Ashley Ledet said. “We talked to the girls about having that home field advantage and getting to go up there and have the last at-bat, and that’s a big deal for us. We hope it doesn’t come down to having to have that last at-bat, but if the opportunity is going to be there, we want it to be in our hands.”
LAKESIDE AT DOYLE
Decell said a plus for the Lady Tigers heading into the postseason is the team’s lineup appears to be meshing, something she said was evident in last week’s 17-4 win over Mandeville.
“The last game we played, I saw one through nine really come through,” Decell said. “That is something I’ve been waiting to happen – for our lineup to peak – and I think that’s where we’re moving toward. Defense has been solid all year. We’re going to need our pitchers to really show up for the playoffs.”
“I think we’re going to see some slower pitching in the first few rounds, which is something we’re going to focus on the next few days,” Decell continued. “It’s just letting the ball get to us and hitting things up the middle … but I think if we play solid defense like we have and we pitch well, I think we have a good chance to make it back to Sulphur. We’re a young team, so I think we do have a good chance to make it back to Sulphur, but being a young team, we’ve got to take each game one at a time and worry about each one as they come.”
NORTH CADDO AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
West said he’s looking for consistency from his team heading into the playoffs.
“We’ve had some games early in the year where we started out hot, and then we blew some leads,” West said. “On the flip side of that, we started out cold and then got real hot toward the later parts of some games. I just feel like we really need to focus on ourselves, focus on not trying to do too much, but just playing a complete, seven-inning game.”
“It seems like when we’re doing things well, we’re doing them really well and things are going great for us,” West continued. “It seems like when the pitching’s consistent, the defense is consistent, the offense is consistent, but on the flip side, we’ve had some games here where defensively we’ve made a few errors. We’ve given up some unearned runs, and what I’d like to work on and see mainly is forcing other teams to earn it against us – not giving up those unearned runs. If a team’s going to beat us, they’re going to have to earn it. They’re going to have to beat us the hard way.”
AVOYELLES AT SPRINGFIELD
Ledet said she’s pleased with where the Lady Bulldogs’ offense is heading into the game.
“We’re hitting the ball well. We’re seeing the ball well, and we’re scoring some runs,” she said.
With that being said, Ledet said a key for the team will be keeping it ‘clean’ on defense.
“Our offense has to be able to outscore our defense,” she said. “I don’t ask them to be perfect. I don’t want to put that pressure on the girls, but we can’t miss the routine stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.