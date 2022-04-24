LIVINGSTON – All season long, Doyle softball coach Amanda Decell said her young pitchers were still developing while finding their way.
Decell didn’t have to worry about that in the Lady Tigers’ Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Rosepine.
Eighth-grader Bella Collins scattered six hits while striking out two in a complete-game win and hit a two-run double as No. 4 Doyle scored a 7-1 win over the No. 5 Lady Eagles on Saturday at Johnny Sartwell Park to advance to the state tournament next weekend at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
“I think we really took a step forward today,” Decell said after notching her 200th career win with the victory. “We are young, but we do have a lot of girls who have been there already and have played big games. We definitely, I think, are peaking at the right time, and took a big step for a young team today.”
Doyle will face No. 1 Many in the semifinals Friday. Many defeated the Lady Tigers 4-2 in the Class 2A title game last season.
Doyle struck quickly as Bailey McLin drove a ball up the middle that hit Rosepine pitcher Sienna Stinley in the lower leg, and she moved to second on an error on the throw to first on the same play.
Addison Contorno followed with a double to right field and moved to third on the throw to the infield, making the score 1-0. Kay Kay Savant, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI, singled to right field to make the score 2-0.
“The top of the first was the biggest thing for us,” Decell said. “I wanted to get out the top of the first with them not scoring any runs. I know our offense is going to score, and once we got out of that first inning, I felt a whole lot better.”
That held up until Contorno’s solo home run to right-center field with two out in the bottom of the third for a 3-0 lead.
“It just kind of happens,” Contorno said of the home run after going 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. “I look to hit it hard and something on the ground or a line drive, and if it goes over the fence, it goes over the fence. That was a big hit. They could come back 2-0 easy …”
Savant and Kassidy Rivero walked, and Kaylee Savant was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Stinley got a strikeout to end the inning.
“We left some runners on, needed to score in those big innings, but I’m completely proud of Bella Collins today,” Decell said. “If not for her performance on the mound, it would have been a lot different. She took a big step today, and I’m proud of her. We did a lot of talking this week, and I know she’s been talking with pitching coaches just trying to get prepared for the hype of this game, and I thought she handled it perfectly – very mature of her today.”
Collins didn’t give up a hit until Shelby Deason’s single past shortstop with two out in the fourth.
“I used to be really negative when I was up there (pitching) as in, ‘don’t walk her (batter), don’t do this’, but I learned that I needed to be more positive,” Collins said of what’s changed in her approach to pitching this season. “I learned that I needed to be more positive. Instead of saying ‘don’t’, be more like, ‘Throw a strike. Get her out. You’ve got this.’ Just (being) more positive.”
The score remained the same until Doyle padded the lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Contorno reached on an error, Kay Kay Savant had a sacrifice bunt, and Rivero flied out to left field, but Contorno moved to third on an error on the throw from the outfield and scored on Kylee Savant’s single to left field for a 4-0 lead.
Ava Roussel walked, and Collins followed with a double to left field to drive in two runs for a 6-0 lead.
Collins said her approach wasn’t complicated.
“Up the middle, don’t try too hard,” Collins said. “As Coach Decell said, don’t pop it up, either. Just try to hit it on the ground somewhere.”
Rosepine got its lone run in the top of the sixth when Haliyah Marrero drew a one-out walk, and Analeigh Roberts and Shelby Deason had consecutive singles to load the bases. With two out, Ashlyn Hall singled to left field, cutting the lead to 6-1.
Collins got a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the inning.
Doyle scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth when Taylor led off with a double, and McLin moved her to third on a sacrifice bunt.
Taylor, who went 2-for-4 with a run, scored when Contorno lined out to shortstop for the second out of the inning and the ball was dropped.
Rosepine’s Jenna Marler got a two-out single in the top of the seventh, but Collins got a fly ball to second to end the game.
“We’re very excited,” Contorno said. We’re a very young team, so a lot of this is new for some of us, but I think we’re ready.”
Decell said she couldn’t take all the credit for reaching 200 career wins.
“I truly am blessed with great girls and great athletes,” she said. “They’re easy to work with. They make my job easier because of how hard they work in the offseason in practice, and they earned those 200 wins, not me.”
