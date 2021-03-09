SPRINGFIELD -- Doyle’s approach against Springfield wasn’t complicated.
The home run ball was all the Lady Tigers really needed.
Doyle hit four home runs, including a grand slam and a two-run home run from Kassidy Rivero, to spark an 18-1 win over the Lady Bulldogs in the District 10-2A opener for both teams Tuesday at Springfield.
“We definitely hit the ball well today,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said after her team had 18 hits and moved to 8-4 and 1-0. “I couldn’t be more proud of them coming from yesterday our loss to Holden and bringing the energy today. I hope that builds a lot of confidence and we can carry that to the next few games.”
“They do a good job of that,” Springfield coach Ashley Ledet said after her team dropped to 4-3 and 0-1. “We knew that coming into the game we were going to see home runs. We see four of them. You can’t really ask much more from your pitcher. She’s not walking batters. You’ve got to put it somewhere over the plate. You’re facing the No. 1 team in the state, that happens.”
The Lady Tigers led 9-1 and put the game away with a nine-run fourth inning, which got rolling with Shelby Taylor’s two-run triple left field.
Addison Contorno followed with a run-scoring double to center field, setting up KK Savant’s two-run blast to right field, pushing the lead to 14-1.
“I’m just very excited. It’s my first one ever. I’ve really wanted to do this for a really long time, especially having Kylee Savant as a sister always hitting bombs,” Savant laughed. “It came at the perfect spot that’s my zone, and I just turned on it and crushed it.”
Madison Diaville and Elise Jones singled, and Kylee Savant walked to load the bases, setting up Rivero’s grand slam to center for the final margin.
“It just feels good because coming back from basketball season, my timing’s been off,” Rivero said after finishing 4-for-4 with seven RBIs and three runs, while moving her home run total for the season to four. “I have been hitting the ball hard. It just hasn’t been finding its holes. Lately, I’ve been making good, hard contact and sitting on my zone, and I just drive it when I get it.”
Doyle got the scoring started with a four-run first as Diaville and Kylee Savant drove in runs on doubles and Diaville scored on an error at first. Rivero had a run-scoring single for a 4-0 lead.
“The long ball comes after you’ve seen the pitcher a time or two, so we have to make the small plays, to make the routine plays,” Ledet said. “A ball hit to short, we need the out at first. A ball hit to first baseman, I need that out. Whatever it is, just the routine things didn’t happen for us, so when you make three or four errors against a team like Doyle, they’re going to capitalize on those errors.”
Contorno singled and later scored on a passed ball in the second inning. From there, Diaville singled, setting up Jones’ two-run home run, her second of the season, to left field for a 7-0 lead.
After Kylee Savant walked, Rivero followed with a two-run home run to center for a 9-0 lead.
Springfield had runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the second, but Maddie Ridgedell was thrown out at home on a fielder’s choice and Olivia Davis struck out looking to end the inning.
Olivia Wall’s two-out double in the bottom of the third drove in Springfield’s lone run. Wall had two hits to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Diaville and Jones each had three hits and scored three runs, while Contorno had two hits and three runs and Taylor had two hits and two RBIs.
Chloe Welda gave up four hits, one run, three walks and struck out three in four innings to get the win.
“We’re going to try to give Marley (Olivier) as many breaks as we can,” Decell said. “That’s our goal is to keep her healthy until playoffs, and Chloe understands that role. We gave her the ball today, and she did exactly what we needed her to do. Our plan is to make sure that we hit well enough to support her, and she’s going to stay in there as long as we can keep her in there.”
ReNay Edwards gave up six hits, six runs and walked one in 1.1 innings for Springfield, while Ridgedell gave up 12 hits, 12 runs and three walks in 2.2 innings of relief.
“We’ve just got to be able to compete for seven innings,” Ledet said. “We’ve got to get to a point to where we’re competing with teams like Doyle for seven innings. Everyone could see towards the end of the game the pitcher struggling a little bit. We’re getting more walks. We’re drawing that. Not saying we come to win this game, but we compete for seven innings. That’s what I’d like to see in the future, next time we see them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.