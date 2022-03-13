The Doyle softball team picked up a pair of wins in the Brusly Tournament on Saturday, defeating Thibodaux, 13-3 and St. John of Plaquemine 11-1.
DOYLE 13, THIBODAUX 3
Ava Roussel and Bella Collins combined on a three-hitter as Doyle led 3-0 and broke the game open with an eight-run fourth.
Kylee Savant went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs, Bailey McLin was 2-for-4 with a run, and Ava Roussel 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Kay Kay Savant scored three runs, while Allie Savant and Shelby Taylor each scored two runs.
Roussel picked up the win striking out five without surrendering a hit or a walk in five innings. Collins gave up three hits, three runs and walked three in an inning of relief.
DOYLE 11, ST. JOHN OF PLAQUEMINE 1
Collins gave up four hits, one run, one walk and struck out one in five innings to get the win, while Roussel gave up a hit in relief as Doyle broke the game open with eight runs in the sixth.
Allie Savant had a two-run home run in the big inning, which featured four errors, a single by Collins and doubles by Addison Contorno, Kay Kay Savant and Kylee Savant.
Contorno went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, McLin scored two runs, Kay Kay Savant had two RBIs, Collins was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Allie Savant was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs as Doyle had 11 hits.
