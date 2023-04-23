It took a little while to get there, but once the Doyle softball team figured things out, there was no looking back.
No. 3 Doyle scored all of the game’s runs over the final three innings, including a seven-run fifth, to pick up a 10-0 win over No. 11 Winnfield in a Division III non-select quarterfinal playoff game on the road Saturday.
“The feeling never gets old for me,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said after the Lady Tigers punched their ticket to the state tournament for the third straight year. “It’s awesome every single time we make it. It’s just the best feeling in the world. To end your season in Sulphur most years, you can’t compare that to anything. That is just the best.”
Doyle faces No. 2 Kaplan, a 4-1 winner over No. 7 Loreauville, in the semifinals at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Doyle led 3-0 going into the top of fifth when Bailey McLin reached on an error to start the inning, Addison Contorno doubled, and Kassidy Rivero followed with a three-run home run to center field, pushing the lead to 6-0.
“She started the day 0-for-2, and I could tell she was struggling, and she was a little down on herself, so for her to come up and hit that home run and spark our offense, that was awesome,” Decell said of Rivero. “I was so proud of her. She’s actually been really consistent all year for us, and I look for her to do great things the next two games.”
Kylee Savant walked, Bella Collins got a two-out single, and Brooklyn Kersey scored on an error for a 7-0 lead.
Genie Lovett singled, Shelby Taylor doubled in a run, and McLin had a two-run single for the final margin.
“Definitely the first time through the lineup, we were still learning the pitcher, learning the movement of the ball,” Decell said. “The second time through, we just made an adjustment, and we started hitting the ball. It was contagious. One hit led to another, and we just took off from there.”
Ava Roussel, who gave up four hits, no runs, a walk and struck out three to get the win, surrendered a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth before getting a grounder to second to end the game.
“Big props to Ava,” Decell said. “That’s the best game I’ve seen her throw. She really stepped up for us (Saturday), and she pitched a great game. Based on the scouting report, I kind of felt that Ava would be our best bet to start (Saturday) and then coming off the last game (in which Roussel pitched in relief in a win over Sumner in the regional round), that was a big boost in her confidence, so I felt really confident starting her … and she took over. She did an awesome job.”
Doyle snapped a scoreless tie in the third as Taylor got a one-out single, stole second and scored on Contorno’s two-out single.
“The first one’s (run) always the toughest,” Decell said. “Once you get that, it’s like you kind of breathe a little bit. Addison did a great job of getting the ball in play and scoring the first run. She’s our leader, and she did what she needed to do to get that first run across, and then after that, we kind of adjusted and we took off.”
In the fourth, Roussel and Kersey got consecutive one-out singles, and courtesy runner Reagan Anthony scored on Bella Collins’ sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, and Lovett singled to drive in Kersey.
Taylor was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Contorno went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Lovett was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, McLin had two RBIs and Kersey scored two runs.
“I feel like we’re continuously moving forward and moving up and our momentum is building,” Decell said. “I think it’s at a great time, and I hope that we continue to move forward when we get to Sulphur.”
