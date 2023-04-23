Doyle vs Rosepine Softball Kassidy Rivero

Doyle third baseman Kassidy Rivero, here in action last season, hit a home run for the second straight game in the Lady Tigers' win over Winnfield.

 Jonathan Mailhes | The News

It took a little while to get there, but once the Doyle softball team figured things out, there was no looking back.

No. 3 Doyle scored all of the game’s runs over the final three innings, including a seven-run fifth, to pick up a 10-0 win over No. 11 Winnfield in a Division III non-select quarterfinal playoff game on the road Saturday.

