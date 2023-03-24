LIVINGSTON – The final score was a bit one-sided, but for Doyle softball coach Amanda Decell and Springfield counterpart Ashely Ledet, their matchup was about different things.
The Lady Tigers grabbed an early lead then broke the game open with eight runs over the final three innings in a 10-0 victory Thursday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
For Decell, it was about coming away with a win after the Lady Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning that held up until the fourth in the team’s first home game since a 5-4 win over Walker on Feb. 22 in the second game of the season.
“We left way too many runners on base,” Decell said after the Lady Tigers moved to 14-8. “We needed more timely hits. That’s why it stayed close for so long, but we did what we needed to do. We got the win. It took a little longer than they hoped, but we got the win. The girls just lacked a little energy, lacked a little intensity. I think if we play up to our expectation, I think we get those timely hits a little earlier. I think we played a little flat early in the game, and it took a while to get our momentum going, but once we did that, we did what we needed to do.”
Meanwhile, Ledet is looking for her team to put together a complete game.
“The middle innings were OK,” Ledet said. “It was like, ‘OK, we’re playing some good quality softball here. We’ve got something to work with’. I think it’s a mentality thing when you lose it late in the game like that and you have all those types of errors. We talked to the girls about that as well. You have to keep that mental focus for the entire two-hour game – that whole duration – you can’t lose it late in the game.”
Springfield dropped to 7-11 on the season.
Doyle pulled away in the bottom of the fourth as Shelby Taylor led off with a walk and moved to second on Bailey McLin’s sacrifice bunt. Addison Contorno walked and got caught in a rundown between first and second, allowing Taylor to score for a 3-0 lead.
Contorno moved to third on a throwing error on the play, and Kassidy Rivero grounded out to short, pushing the lead to 4-0. Eva Roussel reached on an error, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Kylee Savant’s double making the score 5-0.
“I know that we were putting the ball in play but leaving a lot of runners on, so that was the thing – to get that timely hit,” Savant said. “I got that timely hit, and we just got the rally going after that. Definitely hitting is contagious. It rubs off on each other, and when we get the dugout rolling, we all hit well.”
Doyle padded the lead in the fifth as Genie Lovett singled, Reagan Anthony walked, and Taylor singled for a 6-0 lead.
Contorno followed with a two-run single to center field for an 8-0 advantage before Springfield pitcher Berkley Mitchel retired the next three batters.
Mitchel gave up 11 hits, 10 runs, walked five and struck out one in 5.1 innings to get the loss.
“I was really happy with Berkley’s performance in the circle,” Ledet said. “She’s been struggling to find the strike zone all season, so for her to come out tonight, and especially to pick up when our other two pitchers (Maddie Ridgedell and Hali Williams) are out with sicknesses and not really able to throw, for her to come in and throw that whole game, she really stepped up for the team tonight. I was just proud that she was able to find that zone. Again, we just have to have our defense working behind our pitchers.”
Doyle pitcher Bella Collins, who threw a two-hitter with two strikeouts and five walks in six innings, retired the Lady Bulldogs in order in the top of the sixth.
“I’m getting more confident in myself and my defense behind me,” Collins said. “They’re developing, so I’m trying to develop.”
Savant was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth, Lovett drew a one-out walk and Anthony singled, setting up Taylor’s double to right field to end the game.
“I was just trying to make good contact and get it in one of the gaps, so that the runner on second could score at least,” Taylor said of her final at-bat after going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs.
Doyle got a 6-4-3 double play to end the top of the first after a leadoff walk to Springfield’s Sydney Kinchen.
“The first inning of the game, you get your leadoff on,” Ledet said. “You want to be able to get her around and get something going right there. Even late in the game, we get leadoff batters on with no outs and are unable to execute, leave bases loaded at one point. And then defense, we’ve been trying to get over that hurdle all season.”
From there, Doyle got four straight hits to start the bottom of the first, with McLin doubling in Taylor and Contorno driving in a run on a single for a 2-0 lead.
“The way we started the game, you thought we’d score a lot of runs faster, but it just didn’t happen that way,” Decell said. “We kind of flattened out, but they came back around and did what they needed to do.”
Both teams left the bases loaded in the second inning. Springfield stranded one in the third, while Doyle left two, and the Lady Bulldogs left one on in the fourth before the Lady Tigers pulled away.
Decell praised both pitchers.
“She (Mitchel) did a really good job,” she said. “She hit spots and she made us struggle for a little while. She did a good job. I thought Bella did a good job as well holding their batters down. She got through some tight spots with runners on, so I was really proud of her outing today.”
Anthony was 2-for-3 with a run as seven players collected hits for Doyle.
Maddie Ridgedell had both hits for Springfield.
