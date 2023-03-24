Doyle softball players Bella Collins, Kylee Savant and Shelby Taylor discuss the Lady Tigers' 10-0 win over Springfield.

LIVINGSTON – The final score was a bit one-sided, but for Doyle softball coach Amanda Decell and Springfield counterpart Ashely Ledet, their matchup was about different things.

The Lady Tigers grabbed an early lead then broke the game open with eight runs over the final three innings in a 10-0 victory Thursday at Johnny Sartwell Park.

Doyle-Springfield Softball Postgame

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.