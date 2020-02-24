Seventh-grader Kassidy Rivero had a one-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Doyle to a 4-3 win over Franklinton in the season opener Monday at Johnnny Sartwell Park.
Doyle (1-0) trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, before Madison Daiville tripled to lead off the inning and scored on seventh-grader Kylee Savant's sacrifice fly.
Chloe Welda followed with a double and scored on Rivero's single to right to end the game.
Franklinton led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning but got a run back on Gracie Taylor's RBI single. A bases-loaded walk cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
Marley Olivier gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and struck out four in a complete game win. Two of the hits she gave up with home runs.
Welda had two hits to lead Doyle.
