Doyle used a 10-run sixth inning to key a 17-6 win over Parkview Baptist to highlight a 2-1 effort in the Denham Springs Tournament over the weekend.
St. Amant scored six runs over the final two innings to pick up an 8-3 win over the Lady Tigers to close their run in the tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers picked up a 12-6 win over Central Lafourche on Friday.
DOYLE 17, PARKVIEW BAPTIST 6
Doyle snapped a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fifth inning and 10 in the sixth to put the game away.
The Lady Tigers had 15 hits, with Kassidy Rivero going 3-for-3 with six RBIs and a run, Madison Diaville going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs and Marley Olivier and Addison Cortono collecting two hits.
Diaville had two doubles, while Olivier, who had three RBIs, and Rivero each had doubles.
Olivier gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings before Chloe Welda came on in relief.
ST. AMANT 8, DOYLE 3
St. Amant got a three-run triple as part of the four-run inning and a solo home run in a two-run seventh.
Doyle had seven hits, with Olivier going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Olivier gave up seven hits, three earned runs, four walks and struck out one in a complete game loss.
DOYLE 12, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 6
Doyle led 8-2 after three innings before Central Lafourche put together a four-run fourth. Doyle responded with four runs over the final two innings.
The Lady Tigers had 14 hits, with Diaville going 3-for-5 with a run, and Chloe Welda going 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Kaitlyn Savant, Rivero and Bailey Mclin each had two hits, with Rivero and Cortorno with triples. Cortorno had three RBIs.
Welda and Oliver worked in the circle for the Lady Tigers.
