LIVINGSTON – Wednesday was a bittersweet day for Doyle softball player Alissa Ragas.
On one hand, she signed to play college softball at Louisiana College. On the other, her senior season at Doyle is over before it began as she’ll be having season-ending hip surgery on Friday (Feb. 1).
“All of these big days, it’s kind of stressful and then exciting,” Ragas said. “Having the opportunity to go play in college is really a blessing since I can’t play in high school, so I’m really excited for that.”
Ragas said one of the draws to Louisiana College was the Pineville campus.
“I went on a visit, and the campus is absolutely gorgeous,” said Ragas, who went on two visits to the school, said. “As soon as I got there, I was like, ‘Wow! I love this place.’ And then I went around and saw the rest of the campus and some of the classrooms. It’s a really small setting, so it’s kind of like being back here at Doyle because it’s really small.”
Another draw for Ragas was first-year coach Barry Roberts.
“I really like the coaches,” Ragas said. “The coaches are really nice, and I like the way he runs the practices and the campus. I really enjoyed that.”
Ragas’ journey to surgery began in October when she started feeling pain in her hip while playing in a tournament. She initially went to a chiropractor, who took X-rays and thought she had bone spurs.
An MRI later confirmed a small tear in her labrum, but she learned the true scope of her injury on a visit to an orthopedist.
“I got to the orthopedist, and he started blasting me with all kind of stuff,” Ragas said. “I had hip dysplasia and a cam lesion (impingement) and a possible torn labrum, so I was freaking out. It was really emotional, because I went in there thinking my labrum was just torn.”
Ragas, who was a second-team All-Parish catcher last season while helping the Lady Tigers to the Class 2A state title, had to decide whether to postpone surgery until after the high school season or have it done before the season in hopes of being ready for her freshman year of college.
The PAO hip dysplasia surgery, which Ragas will have has a recovery time of four to six months and isn’t an easy procedure.
“They’re going to break my acetabulum (hip socket), and then re-arrange it to put my hip back on the right spot,” Ragas said. “It’s a really major surgery.”
With so much recovery time expected from the surgery, Ragas decided in January to not play her senior season.
“I cried a lot,” she said. “It was very stressful, and then I just prayed a lot. I think I’m making the right decision. It’s better for my overall health.”
Wednesday’s signing ceremony was also bittersweet for Doyle coach Amanda Decell.
“It’s definitely an exciting day for her, but as far as the year goes, we’re really going to miss her, and I hate it for her being her senior year,” Decell said of Ragas. “Ultimately, college ball is what she wants to do, so I’m glad that she’s able to continue doing that even after surgery.”
Decell said she’s expecting Ragas to bounce back from the surgery.
“From what it sounds like, it’s going to be a tough rehab, but I think they encouraged her to get the surgery done as soon as possible because you don’t know how long it’s going to take,” Decell said. “It’s a hip. It’s a big deal, but I think as athletic as she is and as hard as she works, if she works hard in rehab, she’ll be ready, I would think, during the fall.”
What will also help Ragas in the recovery process is she’ll have access to physical therapists at Louisiana College, even though she was a little hesitant to reveal her injury to Roberts.
“I was really nervous to tell Coach Roberts first,” said Ragas, who plans to major in kinesiology and become a physical therapist. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what he’s going to say. Am I still going to be able to play?’ He was familiar with everything that was wrong.”
Decell, who played at LSU Alexandria, said Ragas has everything going for her heading into her first year of college ball.
“She still loves the game, and that’s the most important thing,” Decell said. “Girls, as they get older, some of them don’t love it as much. They love other things. They want to pursue other things, start a career, things like that, but she still loves to play softball, so if you still have that, you’ll be fine in college. You just have to love to do it. It’s a lot of time and effort, and if you don’t love it, you’re not going to want to put the time in.”
After her surgery, however, Ragas is still hoping to help out the Lady Tigers this season – just in a different way.
“The doctor said that I was going to be homebound for eight weeks,” Ragas said. “So that’s a really long time, but I’m hoping (with) the physical therapy and all that stuff, I can get it pushed up, so I can be back earlier.
“I’m still going to be there to support the girls after I get recovered … because I want to be there for them,” Ragas said. “That’s not fair for them, so I’ll be there.”
