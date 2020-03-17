They didn’t know it at the time, but Thursday’s 13-1 win over Pope John Paul II was the last game the Doyle softball team will play for the foreseeable future.
Of course, the Lady Tigers aren’t alone as all Livingston Parish Public Schools extracurricular activities are currently suspended following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement that all schools in the state are closed until April 13 in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
But for the Lady Tigers, the season may have halted just as the team was gaining a bit of momentum.
“We were crushed,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said of her team’s reaction to the announcement. “I know I took it really hard Friday, and I’m sure the girls did too. We were finally to the point where we knew we were capable of doing something really big this year, and they were really excited about it. It just carried on and on, game after game. You could tell in all their faces they knew it was going to be a big year, and then we’re stopped for a month.”
“I know it’s for the betterment of the kids,” Decell said. “I know we’ve got to think of everyone’s safety, and the worse this is getting, the more understanding I am of that, but it doesn’t hurt any less. It still breaks my heart because of just how well they were playing.”
Decell, who’s team is 9-1, knew the game at Pope John Paul could be the team’s last for a while, something she said she tried to block out as the team was playing.
“I think I was just trying to ignore it, to be honest with you,” Decell said. “I’m the kind of coach, I refuse to believe that a game is rained out, and I refuse to believe that a season is over, so I just refused to believe it would happen.”
The Lady Tigers built this season’s momentum with a team that features no seniors and seventh-grader Kylee Savant leading the team with four home runs. Elise Jones returned to the lineup at third base at the conclusion of basketball season and hit a home run in her first game back in a 6-0 win over Walker last week.
“That is the silver lining of all of this is that we do not have seniors,” Decell said. “I don’t think it hurts any less, but it is a blessing that no one is potentially missing out on their senior year, and that is pretty good.”
“My heart was broken Friday,” she continued. “It would have been double if we had a senior. If I had to look at a senior and tell her, ‘this could be it’, that would have been terrible. I’m just glad I didn’t have to do that.”
Doyle also picked up an 11-9 win over Albany last week, building an 11-1 lead and holding off the Lady Hornets, who brought the tying run to the plate with two out in the bottom of the seventh.
Decell’s message to her team to was to continue to work out individually during the suspension of the season with an eye toward April 14, when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association is hoping to resume the spring sports season.
“I’m not losing hope, and I don’t want them to,” Decell said. “I told them to find something to do every day at home. It is up to them to stay in shape, to be ready to play, and I hope that we come back. If it’s straight to playoffs, it’s straight to playoffs, but at least it’s something. I want them to be able to finish the season, and I think that this is going to make them want to play even harder, honestly.”
If the season does resume on April 14, it would coincide with the final game on the Lady Tigers’ schedule, hosting Brusly. Decell is hopeful that’s not the case, and something can be worked out in order to allow teams to play a few more games before the playoffs begin.
“My ultimate hope, I guess, is that they give us an extra week to schedule as many games as we can just to kind of warm up the girls going into the playoffs,” Decell said. “I’d hate for them to come back and go straight into the first playoff game. That would give some teams an opportunity to maybe get in the playoffs or to get ranked a little higher, but not everybody’s going to be happy, and that’s just something that we’re going to have to deal with. I just hope that they get that opportunity.”
“I know all of this is bigger than softball, and I try to remind myself of that, but for me and I know my players, this is our whole world right now,” Decell said. “This is all we look forward to all year is softball season, and it’s taken away from you unexpectedly. It’s hard.”
