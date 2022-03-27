The Doyle softball team hit four home runs, and each team put up a seven-run inning as the Lady Tigers picked up a 19-10 win over East Ascension on Saturday.
Central rallied for a 12-10 win over the Lady Tigers.
DOYLE 19, EAST ASCENSION 10
Bailey McLin had an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first inning to tie the score at 1-1, and Kylee Savant had a two-run home run as Doyle pulled ahead 6-2 in the third inning.
EA got seven in the top of the fourth to take a 9-6 lead, but Ava Roussel had a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 9-9.
The Lady Spartans grabbed a 10-9 lead on a solo home run in the fifth, but Doyle rallied for seven runs with two out in the bottom of the inning, including a three-run home run from Kassidy Rivero, making the score 16-10.
Doyle, which had 17 hits, got three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cap the scoring.
Shelby Taylor went 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs, Roussel was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs, while McLin, Kay Kay Savant, Kylee Savant and Bella Collins each had two hits.
Collins gave up six hits, six runs and two walks in three innings, while Roussel gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and struck out three in four innings of relief.
CENTRAL 12, DOYLE 10
Doyle led 8-7 before Central rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a grand slam, to take a 12-8 lead.
Allie Savant had a two-run double in the top of the seventh for Doyle’s final runs.
Central led 7-4, but Rivero hit a grand slam in the fifth to give Doyle an 8-7 lead.
Addison Contorno went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Kay Kay Savant was 2-for-3 with a run, while Rivero went 1-for-2 with two runs and four RBIs to lead Doyle.
Roussel gave up 15 hits, 12 runs, three walks and struck out four in a complete game to get the loss.
