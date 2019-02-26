Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with fog developing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.