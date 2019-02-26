LIVINGSTON – With the start of softball season, teams are looking to build as much early momentum as they can.
That’s exactly what Doyle did in its game with Albany, scoring early, then holding the Lady Hornets in check in a 5-0 win Tuesday.
“We didn’t hit as well as we normally do, but we do have people coming in from basketball, this was their first game out, so I expected the hitting to be a little rough, but when we were given opportunities to get on base, we did,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said. “We drew a lot of walks, and we made things happen. We manufactured runs.”
Even though it’s early, Albany coach David Knight lamented his team’s missed scoring opportunities and errors.
“I’m frustrated because we have practiced to no end, and the old analogy ‘practice makes perfect,’ well that’s not true, because I have practiced every situation, everything that can be practiced, and they get in the game, and they still do it their own way …,” he said. “It’s kind of hard for us right now. It’s a hard pill to swallow right now.”
Albany (2-2) missed its first scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning when Annalea Giamalva led off with a walk, and Brittney Turner got a one out single over first base.
Giamalva stole third and attempted to score when Madison Knight laid down a bunt that died in the wet dirt infield just in front of the plate. Giamalva attempted to score but was tagged out by Doyle catcher Madison Diaville.
“I had told them the field was wet,” Knight said. “I didn’t think the ball would roll, and she bunted it soft, like she normally would any other bunt, and it rolled out and died. If that’s a dry field, it rolls, but that comes from being a 16-year-old girl and doing it the same way you’ve done it a million times, and she didn’t realize she needed to bunt it harder. The catcher did a great job of coming out, getting it, and coming back.”
Abbie Spring struck out looking to end the inning.
After both teams stranded a runner in their next at-bats, Doyle got the game’s first run in the bottom of the second when Diaville led off with a walk, moved to second on Rylee Lambert’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Marley Olivier’s single past third.
Gabby Lucia walked to load the bases, and KK Savant reached on a fielder’s choice on an error at shortstop to score another run for a 2-0 lead. The inning ended when courtesy runner Gracie Taylor was thrown out at the plate.
“That was huge,” Decell said of scoring those first runs. “We know that they’re both good pitchers, hitting is not going to be there yet, so you expect it to be a 1-2 run ball game. The umpire had a tight zone. We were fortunate to get a few walks, get the bases loaded, and when you do that, you put pressure on the defense and things happen.”
Doyle (2-0) tacked on another run on Chloe Welda’s grounder to second with the bases loaded.
Olivier settled in, giving up two hits while striking out six with three walks over seven innings to pick up the win.
“I’m really nervous, because I know that they all can hit,” Olivier said. “But once I start getting ahead and we get two outs and I’ve seen them a couple of times, it allows me to lay back a bit and know what I’m pitching and know what to pitch them.”
Turner was equally solid, giving up four hits and five walks while striking out six in a complete-game loss.
“I had a few more walks that game than I obviously would have liked, and towards the end, I started to realize that that couldn’t have happened,” Turner said. “I just have to trust my defense. I need to do what I need to do, so that they can make the plays. I think that’s really where the runs came from in that game.”
The Lady Tigers padded the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Olivier lofted a two-out double over shortstop. Courtesy runner Emily Hammel moved to third on a passed ball and scored when Lucia got to second on a misplayed ball in left field.
“We knew Brittney was going to be a hard pitcher,” Olivier said. “She’s fast. She hits her spot, so we knew that any way we could get on base (we had to), whether that’s by bunts or getting hits or being smart and getting walks.”
Savant legged out a single, and Lucia came around to score the game’s final run.
“Gabby’s our fastest runner, and when we have a lead like that, I’m going to take more chances,” Decell said. “She was on the move on the hit, so I knew she had an advantage going into it, so I’m sending her without a doubt.”
Albany’s Rayanne Ridgel walked to lead off the top of the seventh, but Olivier got a strikeout, and the Lady Tigers turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
