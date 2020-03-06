South Plaquemines grabbed an early lead, but it was all Doyle after as the Lady Tigers put together a nine-run second inning in a 16-1 win in three innings on Friday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
South Plaquemines scored its lone run in the top of the first inning when Addison Cortorno stole home, Chloe Welda had an RBI grounder and Marley Olivier scored on a bases-loaded walk.
The Lady Tigers put the game away with a nine-run second which featured a two-run double by Marley Olivier. The inning featured five walks, four hit batters an error and a single by Kassidy Rivero.
Cortorno had a two-run triple and scored on a passed ball as part of a four-run third inning that ended the game early.
